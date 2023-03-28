Amazon Shoppers Say This Versatile Spring Top Is “Flattering and Stylish” — and It’s Only $28

It has over 5,600 five-star ratings.

By Ruby McAuliffe
Published on March 28, 2023 
Published on March 28, 2023 @ 02:00PM

This âFlattering and Stylishâ Spring Top Gets Amazon Shoppers Tons of Compliments â and Itâs Just $28
If you’re anything like me, you view spring as just another excuse to revamp your wardrobe. So don’t mind me while I scour the web for rosette dresses, flouncy skirts, and peep-toe shoes. And recently, I came across one of the best spring blouses on the internet — and Amazon shoppers agree.

At $28, this Utyful top features billowy bell sleeves, a modest V-neckline, and flirty mesh details. But what really caught my attention was the over 5,600 five-star ratings this shirt has garnered, because let’s face it: There’s power in numbers.  

Bell Sleeve Loose Blouse

Bell Sleeve Loose Blouse

Bell Sleeve Loose Blouse

Shoppers say the on-trend blouse is both “flattering and stylish,” while others claim they receive “many” compliments while wearing it. How can you not commend someone who’s in this top; with its lightweight material and mesh details, it’s a spring must-have.

But despite when you choose to wear it, the blouse is extremely versatile, with one Amazon shopper even saying it’s good for the “day or evening” — though, I’m going to take it one step further and say you can wear this shirt just about anywhere. A graduation? Absolutely. A party? That, too. Simply dress it up or down for the occasion. Pair the top with a leather mini skirt for some bikercore action or slip on some classy flats for a professional-looking approach. 

I will note, though, that some shoppers decided to go up a size for the ultimate non-restrictive fit. This way, Utyful’s bell-sleeve shirt is roomy throughout the waist and bust while allowing for a comfortable silhouette. 

The shirt is available in 25 colors and prints, such as beige, pink, and blue, so you can find the ideal versions for both your capsule closet and statement outfit alike. To give you a headstart on shopping, I gathered some of my favorite options of the spring-perfect Utyful shirt below.

Bell Sleeve Loose Blouse

Bell Sleeve Loose Blouse

Bell Sleeve Loose Blouse

