Fall Fashion I Tested 25 Fall Sweaters From Amazon, and These Under-$60 Styles Are My Favorites Including cozy cardigans and versatile pullovers. By Eden Lichterman Published on September 24, 2022 All year, I look forward to those few weeks in the fall when you can get away with wearing a sweater and a light jacket. There's just something about wrapping myself in a cozy knit top and stepping out into the cool breeze that gets me excited for the season ahead. And after trying out dozens of new sweaters from Amazon, I landed on the top five that have earned a permanent spot in my fall rotation. Thanks to Amazon's Prime Try Before You Buy feature, I was able to test out sweaters at home before deciding which ones I wanted to buy. As long as you're an Amazon Prime member (or signed up for a free, 30-day trial), the service is completely free. You can order up to six items at a time, and you have a week from the time the last package arrives at your door to purchase the keepers. Shop Editor-Loved Fall Sweaters: Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan, $25 Daily Ritual Boxy Crewneck Sweater, $30 Daily Ritual Cotton Mock-Neck Sweater, $33 Ugg Funnel-Neck Fuzzy Sweater, $49 Goodthreads Marled Long-Sleeve Fisherman Cable Cardigan, $55 Starting off with a classic cardigan, this lightweight style from Amazon Essentials is the perfect layering piece to have in your closet. It comes in 28 colors and patterns, though I went with the classic black for optimal versatility. I plan to wear it this fall with everything from a tank top and jeans to a midi dress and heels. Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater. Amazon Shop now: $25; amazon.com For casual days at home, I grabbed this Daily Ritual boxy pullover sweater. It has drop sleeves and a high-low silhouette with ribbing around the collar, cuffs, and hemline. The sweater is made from 100 percent cotton, so it's extra cozy and the perfect in-between weight for fall weather. Choose from 16 colors and sizes XS through XXL. Daily Ritual Women's Boxy Crewneck Sweater. Amazon Shop now: $30; amazon.com Another Daily Ritual sweater, this mock-neck style is slightly more elevated with raglan-style stitching and a slim-fitting silhouette. It's also made from 100 percent cotton with ribbed details. This sweater is great for heading back into the office, since I can wear it with jeans, trousers, and even skirts. Daily Ritual Women's Cotton Mock Neck Sweater. Amazon Shop now: $33; amazon.com Of course, I had to get the fuzziest sweater I could find — which happened to be this Ugg funnel-neck pullover. It comes in a black and white leopard pattern, which is great for people like me who mostly wear neutrals. This sweater is undoubtedly the softest piece of clothing I own, and I plan to wear it nonstop this fall. Ugg Women's Sage Sweater. Amazon Shop now: $49; amazon.com As soon as I saw this Goodthreads chunky knit cardigan, I knew I had to have it. I've been loving the look of cardigans recently, and I can't wait to style this with a simple tee, high-waisted jeans, and Chelsea boots. I'm especially a fan of the cable-knit pattern that makes this sweater stand out from the others in my wardrobe. Goodthreads Women's Marled Long-Sleeve Fisherman Cable Cardigan Sweater. Amazon Shop now: $55; amazon.com I'm pretty confident you won't find cuter or higher-quality sweaters for less than $60 than these Amazon picks, so be sure to grab a style or two for the chilly months ahead.