Fashion Clothing Pants These Comfy Trousers Are Perfect for In-Between Weather — and They're Under $50 at Amazon Meet your new favorite summer-to-fall pants. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 22, 2023 @ 06:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle If you work in an office during the summer, you probably understand the struggle of getting dressed for two climates: the outside heat and the inside tundra. While fall will be here before we know it, we still have a couple months left of navigating that awkward temperature difference. That means light layers will be your best friend during this transitional time, and a pair of breezy trousers makes an excellent starting point for a summer-to-fall 'fit. Not only do trousers look sophisticated, but they have a loose-fitting silhouette that'll keep you cool outside, while protecting you from the air conditioning inside. Plus, most pairs are cute enough to wear beyond just the workday; throw them on with a cropped tee and kitten heels, and you're ready for a night out. Of course, Amazon has plenty of budget-friendly options, and we rounded up the six chicest pairs for less than $50. Shop Trousers Under $50: Heymoments Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt, $20 (Originally $26) Dokotoo High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cargo Pants, $30 with coupon (Originally $37) Tronjori High-Waisted Straight-Leg Trousers, $34 with coupon (Originally $36) Prettygarden High-Waisted Palazzo Pants, $36 SweatyRocks High-Waisted Trousers, $40 The Drop Sullivan Silky Stretch Trouser, $50 SweatyRocks High-Waisted Trousers Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 These $40 high-waisted trousers are as classic as they get and come in 31 colors and patterns. Made from a blend of polyester and elastane, the machine-washable pants have a zippered fly with a button closure, flattering pleats down the front, and convenient side pockets. A shopper confirmed they're "so light and comfy" and "can easily be dressed up or down," making them perfect for a day-to-night look. Heymoments Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 $20 Another top-rated style, these paper-bag-waist pants have a tie belt on the front and elastic on the back. They're made from soft polyester with a gauze-like finish and are available in sizes S through XXL. One reviewer wears them at least once every couple of weeks because of "how comfortable and stretchy they are for the office job." Throw the pajama-like pants on with a simple tee, blazer, and low heels to create a stylish and cozy work outfit. The Drop Sullivan Silky Stretch Trouser Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 If you already have your basic trousers covered, go with this silky pair from The Drop that'll spice up your typical office looks. They have elastic on the back for a comfortable fit, along with a hook-and-eye closure on the front, zipper fly, side pockets, and a wide-leg shape. The pants are available in sizes XXS through 5X and three colors, including true black and two bright shades. They'd look great with a basic tee and cardigan or styled with a matching silky blazer. Below, browse through more under-$50 trousers at Amazon that'll easily transition from summer to fall. Dokotoo High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cargo Pants Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $30 Tronjori High-Waisted Straight-Leg Trousers Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $34 Prettygarden High-Waisted Palazzo Pants Amazon Buy on Amazon $36