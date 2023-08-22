These Comfy Trousers Are Perfect for In-Between Weather — and They’re Under $50 at Amazon

Meet your new favorite summer-to-fall pants.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on August 22, 2023 @ 06:00AM

Amazon Trouser Roundup
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

If you work in an office during the summer, you probably understand the struggle of getting dressed for two climates: the outside heat and the inside tundra. While fall will be here before we know it, we still have a couple months left of navigating that awkward temperature difference. That means light layers will be your best friend during this transitional time, and a pair of breezy trousers makes an excellent starting point for a summer-to-fall ‘fit.

Not only do trousers look sophisticated, but they have a loose-fitting silhouette that’ll keep you cool outside, while protecting you from the air conditioning inside. Plus, most pairs are cute enough to wear beyond just the workday; throw them on with a cropped tee and kitten heels, and you’re ready for a night out. Of course, Amazon has plenty of budget-friendly options, and we rounded up the six chicest pairs for less than $50. 

Shop Trousers Under $50:

SweatyRocks High-Waisted Trousers

Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Casual Wide Leg High Waisted Button Down Straight Long Trousers Pants

Amazon

These $40 high-waisted trousers are as classic as they get and come in 31 colors and patterns. Made from a blend of polyester and elastane, the machine-washable pants have a zippered fly with a button closure, flattering pleats down the front, and convenient side pockets. A shopper confirmed they’re “so light and comfy” and “can easily be dressed up or down,” making them perfect for a day-to-night look. 

Heymoments Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt

Amazon Heymoments Women's Wide Leg Lounge Pants with Pockets Lightweight High Waisted Adjustable Tie Knot Loose Trousers

Amazon

Another top-rated style, these paper-bag-waist pants have a tie belt on the front and elastic on the back. They’re made from soft polyester with a gauze-like finish and are available in sizes S through XXL. One reviewer wears them at least once every couple of weeks because of “how comfortable and stretchy they are for the office job.” Throw the pajama-like pants on with a simple tee, blazer, and low heels to create a stylish and cozy work outfit. 

The Drop Sullivan Silky Stretch Trouser

Amazon The Drop Women's Sullivan Silky Stretch Trouser

Amazon

If you already have your basic trousers covered, go with this silky pair from The Drop that’ll spice up your typical office looks. They have elastic on the back for a comfortable fit, along with a hook-and-eye closure on the front, zipper fly, side pockets, and a wide-leg shape. The pants are available in sizes XXS through 5X and three colors, including true black and two bright shades. They’d look great with a basic tee and cardigan or styled with a matching silky blazer

Below, browse through more under-$50 trousers at Amazon that’ll easily transition from summer to fall. 

Dokotoo High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cargo Pants

Amazon Dokotoo Womens High Waisted Wide Leg Cargo Pants Baggy Casual Combat Military Pants with 4 Pockets

Amazon

Tronjori High-Waisted Straight-Leg Trousers

Amazon Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Straight Leg Long Dress Pants Wide Leg Trousers Regular Waistband

Amazon

Prettygarden High-Waisted Palazzo Pants

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Summer Work Pants High Waisted Palazzo Pant Flowy Wide Leg Trousers with Pockets

Amazon

