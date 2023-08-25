Fashion Clothing Loungewear Amazon’s Top Trending Loungewear Pieces Include Cozy Sweatshirts and Two-Piece Sets Under $45 Grab shopper-loved finds starting at $23. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 25, 2023 @ 05:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle A new season calls for a wardrobe update, and with fall right around the corner, I’m filling my cart with cozy classics to wear on repeat. I don’t know about you, but once temperatures drop, I’m ready to embrace all things warm and fuzzy, and my outfit choices are no exception. To get a kickstart on my autumn closet refresh, I narrowed down Amazon’s top seven trending loungewear pieces under $45, including the number one best-selling Anrabess two-piece sweater set. The shopper-loved co-ord set may feel like your favorite pair of pajamas thanks to its easy-to-wear rayon material, but it looks like a chic, fall-ready outfit. Its woven top has an effortlessly stylish relaxed fit and a large pocket detail at the chest. Plus, it has short-sleeves so you can comfortably wear it now through next season. As for bottoms, the set’s sweatpants have a flattering high waistline and tapered fit that gathers at the ankles. Shop the Anrabess pick in 26 colorways including versatile neutrals and autumnal jewel tones. Anrabess Two-Piece Sweater Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $42 As a leading best-seller, the lounge set is clearly a customer favorite. One reviewer described the style as having “such great quality,” especially “for the price compared to the [lookalike] Free People set that is $128.” A second person confirmed, adding that they “really cannot tell a difference” between the $42 find and pricer alternatives — someone else even called it “better.” Not only does the coordinating set look great, but shoppers have a lot to say about its cozy feel, too; one shopper called it the “comfiest outfit [they] have in [their] closet.” Shop More Trending Loungewear PrettyGarden Two-Piece Sweatsuit, $42 (Originally $51) Lillusory Ribbed Oversized Crew-Neck Sweater, $25 with coupon (Originally $60) Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie, $28 (Originally $30) Lillusory Fuzzy Chunky Pullover Sweater, $26 (Originally $40) Trendy Queen Half-Zip Pullover Sweatshirt, $23 (Originally $43) Tanming Two-Piece Short-Sleeve Knit Lounge Set, $38 (Originally $43) Lillusory Ribbed Oversized Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $25 If you’re eyeing the Anrabess set, you’ll love Amazon's other trending lounge pieces, too. The above picks are from the retailer’s Movers and Shakers chart, a real-time ranking of the items shoppers are buying most. You’ll find more best-sellers, including the now-$25 Lillusory ribbed, oversized crew-neck pullover that reviewers call the “perfect sweater for all seasons.” And since roomy sweatshirts are practically my fall uniform, I pulled a couple of options from Trendy Queen, including this classic hoodie and a versatile half-zip — both for less than $30. In the market for another lounge set? Opt for this Tanming knit two-piece that’s bound to frequent your autumn outfit rotation. Head to Amazon to snag trending, fall-ready loungewear while it’s still marked down as low as $23 ahead of the season. Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $28 PrettyGarden Two-Piece Sweatsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $42 Lillusory Fuzzy Chunky Pullover Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $26 Trendy Queen Half-Zip Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $23 Tanming Two-Piece Short-Sleeve Knit Lounge Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $38 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The Creamy, Crease-Resistant Concealer Pamela Anderson Keeps in Her Purse Is the Only One I’ll Use Britney Spears’s Needle-Free Botox “Replacement” Smoothes Wrinkles “in an Hour” Reese Witherspoon and I Both Repeat-Wear This $375 Bag, but I’m Still Buying This Similar $18 Version