Amazon’s Top Trending Loungewear Pieces Include Cozy Sweatshirts and Two-Piece Sets Under $45

A new season calls for a wardrobe update, and with fall right around the corner, I’m filling my cart with cozy classics to wear on repeat. I don’t know about you, but once temperatures drop, I’m ready to embrace all things warm and fuzzy, and my outfit choices are no exception. To get a kickstart on my autumn closet refresh, I narrowed down Amazon’s top seven trending loungewear pieces under $45, including the number one best-selling Anrabess two-piece sweater set.

The shopper-loved co-ord set may feel like your favorite pair of pajamas thanks to its easy-to-wear rayon material, but it looks like a chic, fall-ready outfit. Its woven top has an effortlessly stylish relaxed fit and a large pocket detail at the chest. Plus, it has short-sleeves so you can comfortably wear it now through next season. As for bottoms, the set’s sweatpants have a flattering high waistline and tapered fit that gathers at the ankles. Shop the Anrabess pick in 26 colorways including versatile neutrals and autumnal jewel tones.

As a leading best-seller, the lounge set is clearly a customer favorite. One reviewer described the style as having “such great quality,” especially “for the price compared to the [lookalike] Free People set that is $128.” A second person confirmed, adding that they “really cannot tell a difference” between the $42 find and pricer alternatives — someone else even called it “better.” Not only does the coordinating set look great, but shoppers have a lot to say about its cozy feel, too; one shopper called it the “comfiest outfit [they] have in [their] closet.”

If you’re eyeing the Anrabess set, you’ll love Amazon's other trending lounge pieces, too. The above picks are from the retailer’s Movers and Shakers chart, a real-time ranking of the items shoppers are buying most. You’ll find more best-sellers, including the now-$25 Lillusory ribbed, oversized crew-neck pullover that reviewers call the “perfect sweater for all seasons.” And since roomy sweatshirts are practically my fall uniform, I pulled a couple of options from Trendy Queen, including this classic hoodie and a versatile half-zip — both for less than $30. In the market for another lounge set? Opt for this Tanming knit two-piece that’s bound to frequent your autumn outfit rotation.

Head to Amazon to snag trending, fall-ready loungewear while it’s still marked down as low as $23 ahead of the season.

