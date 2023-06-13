These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon This Summer, Including Best-Selling Dresses for Under $35

Whether you’re redecorating your space, adjusting your daily skincare routine, or revamping your closet, a new season is the perfect time for a refresh. With the official start of summer just one week away, I’m using this transitional time to make sure I look and feel my very best. That means filling my shopping cart with pieces to elevate my warm weather wardrobe and products to take my beauty regimen to the next level. Naturally, I’m turning to Amazon’s wide selection for popular picks that will arrive at my doorstep ahead of summertime, thanks to Prime’s fast and free shipping (which you can also use if you’re signed up for a free 30-day trial).

Since Amazon is overflowing with summer finds right now, I’m relying on the retailer’s Movers and Shakers chart to see what’s actually worth buying. The list updates in real-time, ranking the products that shoppers are purchasing most. To make your shopping experience even easier, I sifted through the curation to find the top 10 trending picks you’re not going to want to miss this season. Below, you’ll find makeup, skincare, and haircare products from customer-loved brands, and best-selling fashion items for as low as $11. Browse through the following selection and don’t wait to snag your favorites, as these picks are trending for a reason.

Shop Trending Amazon Fashion and Beauty Products:

Lightweight dresses are arguably the best thing about summer fashion, and this Btfbm style has definitely earned a spot on my wishlist. While it’s Amazon’s number one best-selling night out dress, it’s fit for any occasion since it “literally goes with anything,” according to one shopper. And, as if it wasn’t versatile enough, the dress is available in 36 colorways, including neutral tones, soft pastels, and beach-ready brights.

The best-selling style’s polyester blend material and tank top silhouette are bound to keep you cool all season. Plus, the dress has flattering side ruching and an asymmetrical crossover hemline for an added element of style. Take it from one shopper who called the pick the “perfect multi-purpose summer dress,” since you can throw it on with “some heels and jewelry,” or wear it with sandals “as a swimsuit cover.”

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $41); amazon.com

There’s nothing quite like putting on a full face of makeup only for it to melt off the second you step outside. Luckily, summertime sweat is no match for the E.l.f. Power Grip Primer that’s just $10 at Amazon. The Jennifer Coolidge-backed product smoothes and hydrates your skin, creating a flawless base that will keep makeup intact all day. With a near-perfect overall rating, the gel primer is loved by shoppers — more than 1,000 people purchased it in the past week alone, according to the retailer. One customer who is “oily in [their] T-zone” said the E.l.f. pick is the “only primer that works in the summer.” And, someone else called it a “holy grail” product, since it “keeps [their] makeup set for hours.”

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

I plan to spend my summer in the sun, so I’ll definitely be adding this Furtalk straw visor to my cart. The protective style shields your face from harmful rays while instantly elevating any poolside look. It’s currently on sale for just $22 at Amazon, and it’s available in seven colorways, so you can get one to match every bikini in your collection. Shoppers praise the accessory for its comfortable fit that’s adjustable with velcro and its exposed top, which is “bun and ponytail friendly.” Plus, one reviewer called the sun hat “very packable” for vacation, as it easily rolls up to fit in your beach bag or carry-on.

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $26); amazon.com

No travel plans this season? No worries, just turn to this Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist that “smells like a tropical vacation,” according to shoppers. Its refreshing scent is “perfect for summer,” and it’s clearly a customer-favorite; the perfume is Amazon’s number one best-selling body spray, and more than 2,000 people bought it in the past week. One reviewer said they’ve “been trying different scents from different places,” but they “always come back to this one.” The same person went on to add that it’s “the perfume [they] get complimented on the most.”

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Be sure to snag your favorite fashion and beauty picks ahead of summer, and browse through Amazon’s entire trending selection, here.

