The 10 Most Popular Finds on Amazon Start at $1 — Including Priyanka Chopra's Exact $12 Jeans

Shop this week's top customer favorites.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
Published on August 10, 2023 @ 12:00PM

Photo:

Amazon

If you’re a frequent Amazon shopper like me, you know the retailer is a gold mine for practically anything on your wishlist. What many shoppers don’t know however, is that it’s full of nooks and crannies that showcase designer deals, new arrivals, and the products customers love most. So, when I’m in search of shopping inspiration, I head to Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, a tucked-away, real-time ranking of the most popular products of the moment. 

Since the current curation is full of hidden gems, I narrowed down the top 10 fashion and beauty picks you’ll want to snag before they sell out. The fashion selections include celeb-worn pieces like Gloria Vanderbilt jeans for (way) less, and the beauty department is overflowing with shopper-favorite skincare, haircare, and makeup, from cleanser to lipstick.  Below, you’ll find trending items on sale for up to 75 percent off and starting at just $1 — yes, you read that right.

Trending Amazon Fashion:

Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jeans

Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean

Amazon

Don’t freak out, but a pair of Priyanka Chopra-worn jeans (she was the face of Gloria Vanderbilt’s campaign last year) is currently on sale for just $12 — that’s 75 percent off their original $48 price point. The Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda jeans are a must-have in every wardrobe; and according to their number one best-seller status and 51,100 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers agree. Built with a flattering, tapered fit and a comfortable high-rise waist, the pants are a timeless staple that can pair with practically anything in your closet. One reviewer even called them the “best jeans [they’ve] ever found.”     

Telena Crossbody Belt Bag

Amazon Telena Belt Bag

Amazon

For an accessory that effortlessly blends function and style, opt for the Telena Crossbody Belt Bag. The now-$10 pick is a number one best-seller and the perfect activewear alternative to a traditional purse. It has various compartments including a secure zippered pocket so it can easily store and organize all your everyday essentials. The easy-to-wear bag is also built with an adjustable strap so you can style it as a classic belt bag or fashion-forward crossbody. And, when it comes to quality, one shopper compared it to higher-end styles, saying they “highly recommend this bag, especially as an alternative to the very expensive Lululemon bag.” 

Trending Amazon Beauty:

Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick

Amazon Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick

Amazon

On the hunt for an epic deal? You can’t beat this trending Wet n Wild lipstick that’s just $1 right now. Not only is its price point unbeatable, but shoppers are raving about the product’s “very rich color” pay-off and comfortable feel, too. One reviewer even said the lipstick is “better than some of [their] high-end lip colors.” Reason being: it’s formulated with a slew of lip-nourishing ingredients. The Wet n Wild pick contains vitamin A to stimulate skin cell turnover, vitamin E to deeply moisturize your pout, and aloe vera to soothe and nourish your lips. As a result, the lipstick applies as “smooth as silk,” as one person put it. Plus, it’s available in 23 shades so you can find your perfect match.       

Cosrx Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser

Amazon COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser

Amazon

By now, you may be familiar with Cosrx thanks to its celebrity fans like Emily Ratajkowski. While many of the brand’s skincare products gained online traction thanks to unique main ingredients like snail mucin, this popular cleanser is slime-free. Instead, it’s formulated with tea tree oil and beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) that join forces to fight bacteria, treat acne, and soothe the irritation. 

The gentle gel formula works to hydrate the skin while removing impurities and protecting the skin barrier and pH balance, according to the brand. It’s suitable for all skin types, and a great option for sensitive complexions. For best results, massage the cleanser into your face both in the morning and at night.  

Head to Amazon to snag the top 10 fashion and beauty finds shoppers are buying the most right now — you may want to act fast, they’re trending for a reason. 

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Amazon Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Amazon

Mangopop Round-Neck Short-Sleeve Bodysuit

Amazon MANGOPOP Round Neck Short Sleeve T Shirts Basic Bodysuits

Amazon

Efan Oversized Pullover Sweatshirt

Amazon EFAN Oversized Sweatshirt

Amazon

