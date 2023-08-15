Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These 8 Under-$30 Trending Fashion Finds

Including transitional dresses, invisible bras, and basic tees from $8.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. 
Published on August 15, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Trending Fashion Picks Include Supportive Bras and Transitional Wardrobe Staples
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

With a new season on the horizon, I’m turning to Amazon for a much-needed wardrobe refresh. The retailer is chock-full of high quality pieces at budget-friendly prices, and the current selection of closet staples may just be the best yet. To make your summer-to-fall shopping experience even easier, I narrowed down the dizzying array of stylish picks to the eight finds customers are loving most right now, starting at just $8. 

Since I shop on Amazon for a living, I’ve become an expert at identifying the pieces that are actually worth snagging. The following picks are pulled from the retailer’s little-known Movers and Shakers chart, a real-time ranking of the most popular products of the moment. Current shopper favorites include transitional dresses, barely-there bras, classic T-shirts, and trendy jewelry — all for less than $30. 

Shop Trending Fashion Items

Merokeety Striped Casual T-Shirt Dress

MEROKEETY Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Casual Tie Waist with Pockets

Amazon

Regardless of the season, it’s always a great time to buy a new dress. And, as we approach the awkward period between now and autumn, I’m reaching for easy-to-wear dress styles that can be worn alone or layered with my go-to outerwear. What better place to start than with Amazon’s number one best-selling option? This Merokeety striped T-Shirt dress is a year-round wardrobe staple, and it’s currently on sale for just $26 — an entire 46 percent off its original $48 price tag. The popular style feels like your favorite tee thanks to its rayon and polyester blend, but its timeless silhouette and flattering tie around the waist give it an elevated look. It’s available in 28 colorways and — major bonus points — it has pockets. 

Gayhay High-Waisted Leggings

Amazon GAYHAY High Waisted Leggings

Amazon

For another closet must-have, check out the Gayhay High-Waisted Leggings that are currently 63 percent off. On sale starting at $8 — their lowest price in the past 30 days — the trending pants are worthy of a spot in your cart. As one shopper put it, they’re “buttery soft and lightweight,” plus they’re “comfortable, not too sheer, and super affordable.” A second reviewer called the leggings the “best [they’ve] ever bought,” since their “fit is perfect,” and they “don't attract pet hairs” or lint as many alternatives do. Shop the pair in 31 styles including classic colorways and statement patterns.    

Niidor Invisible Adhesive Bra

Amazon Niidor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Invisible Push up Silicone Bra Lycra Black

Amazon

Swap your bulky, uncomfortable bras with the barely-there Niidor adhesive style for less than $30. As Amazon’s number one best-selling sticky bra, the pick is clearly a shopper favorite. It’s made with a skin-safe, washable adhesive so you can ditch unsightly bra straps, back bulges, and lines for good. One E-sized reviewer called it “life changing,” since it’s “easy to use,” the “adhesive lasts a long time,” and it provides “a lift.” Plus, the bra is “extremely comfortable” and “feels secure and safe” to wear “for hours,” they added.     

Be sure to snag your favorite trending picks, and head to Amazon to browse through the entire selection of shopper-loved fashion items. 

Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated Lightweight Chunky Hoops

Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

Amazon

Artfish Strappy Square-Neck Tank Top

Amazon Artfish Women's Sleeveless Strappy Tank

Amazon

Btfbm Crew-Neck Tank Dress

Amazon BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless Tank Dress

Amazon

Finetoo Six-Pack Seamless No-Show Underwear

Amazon FINETOO 6 Pack Womenâs Seamless Hipster Underwear

Amazon

Abardsion Casual Basic Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Amazon Abardsion Women's Casual Basic Going Out Crop Tops

Amazon

