This Amazon-Famous Fashion Brand Has Tons of Winter-Ready Clothes and Accessories Starting at $31

Including stylish sweaters, jackets, and boots.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cozy clothes from Amazon's The Drop
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

If you ask me, the only way to get through the cold and dreary winter months is by treating yourself to new clothes and accessories. It may be gray outside, but at least you’ll look and feel your best. Luckily, Amazon’s famous influencer-approved brand, The Drop, has plenty of trendy winter fashion picks to choose from, all for less than $130. 

For a more curated shopping experience, we rounded up 10 of the cutest styles in three different categories: clothes, jackets, and shoes and accessories. The lists include a pair of knit sweater pants, a long, faux shearling jacket, and a pair of chunky combat boots — just to name a few. Keep scrolling to check out all 30 of our winter fashion picks from Amazon’s The Drop. 

The Drop Women's Kayden Cozy Turtleneck Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $52 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Shop The Drop Winter Clothes:

Regardless of your personal style, a winter wardrobe should have a few great sweaters, comfortable jeans, and easy, throw-on blazers. And to no surprise, The Drop’s clothing section is full of these staple pieces. This simple crewneck sweater is a no-brainer, as you can wear it with everything from leggings to jeans to a midi skirt for a cute-yet-comfy look. Another elevated staple, these straight-leg jeans are made from 100 percent cotton, and they have distressed details on the knees that’ll make them stand out from the other denim pants in your closet. And finally, this plaid blazer is the key to a sophisticated look. Wear it with tailored trousers and a tight-fitting tee for work and then throw it on with a cropped tank and jeans for a night out. Browse through all 10 of our favorite winter clothing picks, below. 

The Drop Women's Kiara Loose-Fit Long Faux Fur Coat

Amazon

Shop now: $130; amazon.com

Shop The Drop Winter Jackets: 

Winter jackets can get expensive quickly, but The Drop makes tons of warm and stylish options for less. If you’re looking for an everyday puffer coat, go for this hooded style that’s on sale for $56. It comes in an impressive size range, from XXS through 5X, and it has deep side pockets to keep your hands toasty, too. For both days at the office and more formal occasions, this long, faux fur coat, which features an oversized collar and two buttons on the front, will certainly make a statement. And for a night out, you can’t go wrong with this faux leather moto jacket. It comes in three neutral colors, including black, brown, and white, along with a fun olive green option. Below, check out more puffers, bombers, and long-line jackets. 

The Drop Women's Bayonne Tall High-Heeled Boot Fashion

Amazon

Shop now: $90 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Shop The Drop Winter Shoes and Accessories:

No winter look is complete without a pair of stylish-yet-functional boots and a complementary bag. These knee-high, heeled boots will literally and metaphorically elevate any outfit. Wear them to work with a midi skirt and a crewneck sweater, or style them for a night out with sheer tights and a mini dress. If you’re more of an ankle boots person, check out this faux leather, Western-inspired pair that comes in six colors and patterns. They have a side zipper for easy on-and-off, along with a 2.75-inch heel and a pointed toe. And since the faux shearling trend is still going strong, we can’t resist this small, fuzzy tote bag that’s the perfect finishing touch. Peruse even more must-have winter shoes and accessories from The Drop, below. 

For more winter style inspo, click through The Drop’s full lineup of cold weather clothes, shoes, and accessories

The Drop Women's Grayson Super Sofy Drop Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

 Shop now: $45; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Jack Vegan Leather Straight Leg

Amazon

Shop now: $60; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Heather Vegan Leather Moto Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $80; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Lee Sherpa Bomber Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $64 (Originally $80); amazon.com

The Drop Women's Cassandra Knee-High Western Boot

Amazon

Shop now: $100; amazon.com

The Drop Bella Small Tote Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $31 (Originally $40); amazon.com 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers Say Makes This Strengthening Shampoo Makes Their Hair âFullerâ and âBouncierâ
Shoppers Keep Coming Back to This Gentle Thickening Shampoo That Makes Hair “Softer and Fuller”
Tarte Sculpt Tape Review
TikTok Can’t Stop Raving About Tarte’s Buzzy Contour Wand — and I Can Confirm It’s Worth the Hype
Kate Hudson Nipple Covers
Kate Hudson Replaced Her Bras With a Genius $10 Accessory She Brings “Everywhere”
Related Articles
Kate Hudson Nipple Covers
Kate Hudson Replaced Her Bras With a Genius $10 Accessory She Brings “Everywhere”
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Made a Case for Spring Dresses in the Dead of Winter With an Oversized Shacket and Leather Boots
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 70% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 68% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
Hailey Bieber simple winter outfit recipe
Hailey Bieber’s Simple Outfit Recipe Is the Key to Looking Effortlessly Chic This Season
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Universally Flattering Outerwear Trend for Years
Fulton Insole Review
I Finally Tried This “Unsexy” Style Hack That Makes All My Shoes 10 Times More Comfortable
Celebrity Stylist Mimi Cuttrell Shares Her Best Fashion Tips for 2023
The Best Vintage Trends to Shop in 2023, According to Celebrity Stylist Mimi Cuttrell
VOGUEâS WINTER 2023 COVER STAR IS FLORENCE PUGH
Florence Pugh Wore a Chartreuse Bell-Sleeved Minidress in the Winter Issue of 'Vogue'
Even âShoe Snobsâ Are Impressed by the Comfort of Amazonâs Best-Selling Loafers That Start at $36
Even “Shoe Snobs” Are Impressed by the Comfort of Amazon’s Best-Selling Loafers
I tried the new growth serum infused brow tint from the brand brooke shields "highly recommends"
This New Tinted Brow Growth Serum From a Brand Brooke Shields “Highly Recommends” Fills in My Sparse Spots
Amazon secret winter skincare section
PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Section of Winter Skincare Products Starting at $14
This âFlattering and Comfortableâ Amazon Bra Is an Everyday Staple, and Itâs Now Just $8
This “Flattering and Comfortable” Amazon Bra Is an Everyday Staple, and It’s Now Just $8
Fleece-Lined Tights Are a TikTok-Favorite Winter Layer, and This Popular Amazon Option Is Just $20
Fleece-Lined Tights Are a TikTok-Favorite Winter Layer, and This Popular Amazon Option Is Just $20
Amazon puffer jackets under $50
Level Up Your Puffer Game This Season With These Cute, Under-$50 Jackets From Amazon
Iâm an Astrologer, and These Are the Beauty Products Each Sign Needs For Their 2023 Glow-Up
I’m an Astrologer, and These Are the Beauty Products Each Sign Needs for Their 2023 Glow-Up
Best Ear Muffs
The 10 Best Earmuffs For Toasty Ears in 2023