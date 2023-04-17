Amazon Just Slashed Prices on 300+ Spring Fashion Staples, and We Found the Best Deals for Up to 75% Off

Now that we’ve settled into spring, and it’s finally starting to feel warm out, all I can think about is shopping for new clothes. While I certainly have pieces in my closet from years prior that I can still wear, I can’t help but add in a few seasonal styles. And since I’m not looking to spend hundreds of dollars on a new spring wardrobe, I recently turned to Amazon for stylish yet affordable finds. I was pleasantly surprised to discover the retailer is running an epic sale on the cutest spring clothes, shoes, and accessories from its in-house brand, The Drop.

The massive fashion sale features discounts of up to 75 percent off — you won’t find anything more than $30. It includes 330 deals, so I narrowed down the massive list down to the best 40 steals, broken down by four essential categories: Tops and tees, shorts and skirts, dresses, and shoes and accessories. The best part? Most pieces are available in sizes XXS through 5X. Keep scrolling to check out all 40 of the best deals from The Drop’s spring fashion sale, starting at $9.

Best Tops and Tees:

Whether you could use new everyday tees or dressier going-out tops, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon this week. This tie-dye T-shirt is on sale for just $10, which is half-off its original price. It’s made from 100 percent cotton, which a reviewer described as “very soft” and “high quality.” Wear the boxy tee with everything from your favorite denim cut-offs to a pair of biker shorts for a comfortable yet cute look.

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $20); amazon.com

For a more sophisticated look that’s still casual, check out this now-$14 knit tank top. Available in beige and white, the shirt has thin straps with ribbing around the scoop neckline, along with a ruffled hem that hits right above the hip area. The cropped tank would look great with a range of high-waisted bottoms, including jeans, trousers, or a silky midi skirt.

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $30); amazon.com

And for a true spring vibe, it doesn’t get better than this floral, puff-sleeve blouse. The cropped shirt has a flattering sweetheart neckline and shirred elastic on the back for a comfortable, body-skimming fit. Plus, it’s made from breathable and machine-washable cotton, so you don’t have to worry about setting it aside for special care. And, according to a shopper, the blouse “can be dressed up with a skirt or paired with shorts for a put-together yet casual look.”

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Best Shorts and Skirts:

Now that you’ve stocked up on spring-ready shirts, it’s time to find your go-to shorts and skirts. For casual days of running errands or working out, these stretchy biker shorts are the way to go. Made from a blend of recycled polyester and spandex, the high-rise shorts are designed to make moving around more comfortable and less sweaty. Wear them with an oversized graphic tee for a classic model-off-duty look, or pair them with an athletic top for a gym-ready outfit.

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $30); amazon.com

A more elevated option, these high-waisted utility shorts are the perfect way to stay cool and look put-together. They have an elastic waistband, along with a removable fabric tie belt and oversized front pockets. Keep the styling simple with a solid-colored tee or tank tucked into the shorts and a pair of flat sandals or sneakers.

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $45); amazon.com

If you’re more of a skirts kind of person, allow me to suggest this silky midi number. Available in six colors, the pull-on skirt has an elastic waistband and a ruffled hemline that hits around the mid-calf area. As one shopper pointed out, the skirt is “great for work or with a pair of sneakers.” Its simple shape and luxe fabric makes it easy to dress up or down, depending on the shoes and accessories you wear.

Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Best Dresses:

If you ask me, a breezy dress, like this square-neck, ribbed midi style, is often the most cool and comfortable outfit option in the spring and summer. Available in three neutral shades, the sleeveless dress has an easy-to-wear, straight-down silhouette, along with a subtle side slit. One reviewer confirmed it’s “super cute and flattering,” adding that “the slit doesn’t go up too high, so it’s appropriate for work.” And at $20, you might as well grab more than one color.

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); amazon.com

A lightweight style in a flowy silhouette, this gauzy mini dress is the epitome of springtime dressing. It has three-quarter-length bell sleeves for a bit more coverage in the transitional weather, along with a split neckline with two ties and a tiered skirt. Wear it with flat sandals and a shoulder bag for weekend brunch, or dress it up with loafers and a leather tote bag for a day at the office.

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $50); amazon.com

With spring and summer wedding season revving up, this sleeveless, silky midi dress is a must-have. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and elastic on the back for optimal comfort, and it comes in three colors and patterns. Pair the dress with strappy, heeled sandals and a neutral clutch, and you’ll be the best-guest dressed at the event.

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Best Shoes and Accessories:

Once you’ve added your favorite spring clothes to your Amazon cart, finish off the haul with a pair of sandals and a fabulous handbag. You can’t go wrong with classic black sandals, and this faux leather style has cross-over straps that make it stand out. The simple shoes have a padded footbed for extra comfort and an adjustable ankle strap, so you can find your perfect fit. Wear the sandals with shorts, dresses, and even swimwear all spring and summer long.

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $45); amazon.com

For evenings out this season, these woven-strap, block-heel sandals are the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. Available in four colors, the faux leather heels are easy to slip on and off, and they have textured outsoles to prevent you from slipping. They’d look great with a flowy midi dress for a casual summer wedding, or paired with straight-leg jeans and a tank top for date night.

Amazon

Shop now: $23 (Originally $50); amazon.com

And when it comes to purses, The Drop is a treasure trove of pretty styles at affordable prices, like this faux leather bag that’s on sale for just $16. It has both a shoulder strap and a removable chain crossbody strap, so you can wear it differently depending on your outfit. Plus, it has a zipper closure up top to keep your belongings safe. Available in three neutral tones, this versatile purse is about to become your go-to night-out bag this season.

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $45); amazon.com

