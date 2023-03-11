Amazon’s Influencer-Loved Brand Launched Trendy Spring Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories — All Under $75

Including crochet tops, metallic espadrilles, and straw totes, starting at $29.

Published on March 11, 2023

The Drop Spring Fashion
Amazon / InStyle.

Each time a new season rolls around, it’s easy to fall into the trap of dropping tons of money on the latest trends. While we’re all for sprinkling a few statement pieces into your wardrobe, there’s a way to do that without going overboard. Enter: The Drop, Amazon’s in-house, influencer-loved brand. The trendy fashion label just launched the cutest pieces for spring, and everything is going for less than $75. 

From crochet tops and metallic espadrille sandals to woven handbags, The Drop’s latest collection is full of fashion-forward pieces you can mix and match with the classics already in your closet. Below, check out our favorite spring clothes, shoes, and accessories, starting at $29 on Amazon. 

The Drop Women's Tulsi Ruffle Sleeve Eyelet Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $75; amazon.com

The Drop Spring Clothes:

In The Drop’s clothing section, you’ll find colorful styles in bold silhouettes, as well as neutral, everyday pieces. Personal stylist and image consultant Andie Sobrato previously told InStyle that mesh fashion will add “texture and dimension” to your spring outfits, and this long-sleeve, crochet top is the perfect way to try out the trend. Plus, the brand makes a matching crochet maxi skirt, so you can have a full-on mesh moment. 

Other spring statement pieces from The Drop include this sleeveless, eyelet maxi dress and this flowing, halter-neck maxi dress. Wear either of these frocks casually with flat sandals and a denim jacket, or dress them up with strappy heels and sparkly jewels. And for everyday wear, check out this cropped muscle tank and this cinched-front cami, both made from a shiny satin material. Style them with simple jeans, a pair of ballet flats, and a lightweight jacket over for a polished spring look.

Check out more spring-ready clothing from The Drop, below. 

The Drop Women's Listilla Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

The Drop Spring Shoes:

If you’re sick of wearing chunky boots, now is your chance to stock up on airy sandals for spring and summer. For casual weekend wear, check out these faux leather, quilted slides, which happen to fall under another one of Sobrato’s trend predictions: platform slip-ons. Wear these padded sandals with everything from athleisure outfits to maxi dresses. 

The Drop also launched dressier flat sandals, including this simple, two-strap pair that comes in seven colors, along with this H-band style pair that features pearl details. Plus, you’ll find a few pairs of heeled sandals that are perfect for spring and summer weddings. These metallic-strap espadrilles effortlessly combine comfort and style, while these linen-covered mules scream springtime in the sun. And for more formal affairs when you’ll be on your feet for hours, go with these sleek, open-toe wedges

Browse through the best, most affordable spring sandals from The Drop, below. 

The Drop Women's Orla Boxy Straw Crossbody

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

The Drop Spring Accessories:

No outfit is complete without a fabulous handbag, and The Drop made plenty of styles that look much more expensive than they are. This top handle hobo bag is made from “buttery soft” faux leather, according to a shopper, and it’s available in 16 colors. Made from the same high-quality fabric, this small tote bag has cross-over straps that’ll make it stand out from the other purses in your collection. And if you really want a statement piece, go with this crystal-embellished shoulder bag that’s perfect for evenings out. 

You’ll also find more casual bag options, like this straw tote that you can carry for everything from running errands to spending the day at the beach. This colorful crochet tote would also make a great beach bag, while this straw crossbody is the perfect finishing touch to wear with jeans and a linen button-down for a weekend brunch. 

Click through all six of our spring bag picks from The Drop, below. 

The Drop Women's Tanya Shirred Neck Bubble Tank

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Shaana Striped Halter Neck Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $75; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Pattie Block-Heeled Mule Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Alora Crochet Small Tote

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $40); amazon.com

