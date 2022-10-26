When a new season rolls around, it’s easy to fall into the trap of buying the latest ‘it’ clothes and accessories. While we’re all for sprinkling trendy pieces into everyday looks, it’s also important to invest in a few key items you can mix and match with for years to come. To help you curate your fall capsule wardrobe, Amazon’s in-house brand The Drop tapped influencers from around the world to share their favorite staple pieces.

The list of fashion experts includes Juliette Foxx of @itsjuliettefoxx from the U.K., Viktoriia Bogodist of @vi_bogodist from Italy, Stacie Gentry of @bosslady_life_style from Washington D.C., and Yayis A. Villarreal Cantú of @yayisvc from New York City. Below, we rounded up 10 of these style influencers’ favorite fall staple pieces from The Drop, all for less than $100.

Shop Fall Staple Pieces From The Drop:

It doesn’t get more classic than a structured blazer, and this longline style has a fabric belt for an extra element of style. Available in four neutral colors, the blazer is made from a blend of polyester and spandex and comes in sizes XXS through 5X. As @vi_bogodist put it, the jacket is “elegant and minimalist, but relaxed, too.” You can wear it casually with jeans and a tee, throw it on for work with a pair of trousers and a simple blouse, or dress it up with a mini skirt and heels.

Every fall wardrobe also needs a pair of pants that look dressy, but feel as comfortable as sweats. Enter: the Akira ribbed knit flares. These pull-on pants are made from a blend of polyester, acrylic, nylon, and wool, and come in sizes XXS through 5X. In a video posted on @bosslady_life_style’s Instagram page, Stacie Gentry demonstrated how you can “style the pants as joggers” by tucking them into a pair of stretchy boots. But, if you prefer the flared silhouette, wear the pants with a pair of sneakers or loafers, instead.

If you have holiday parties coming up or are working from the office more these days, it’s time to invest in a versatile shift dress you can style with the pieces already in your wardrobe. The Hank Vegan Leather Square-Neck Mini Dress is “the perfect starting point to try out layering this season,” said @itsjuliettefoxx, who wore the dress with a white button-down top underneath. You can also wear the sleeveless dress on its own or throw a blazer over it for extra warmth.

For accessories, you can’t go wrong with the timeless Addison Soft Volume Top-Handle Bag. All four influencers featured it in their curations for a reason — it goes with everything. The bag comes in nine colors, including both neutral tones and bright shades, and it has a faux-leather exterior with a fully lined interior. It also has a zippered pocket inside to keep your belongings safe and a magnetic closure to secure the main compartment.

And for shoes, @yayisvc proved that a knee-high boot, like these faux-suede ones, is always a good idea. They have a side zipper for easy on-and-off, plus a rounded toe, textured rubber outsoles, block heels, and elastic on the top to keep them in place. Wear them with a mini dress for an edgy look or tone them down with skinny jeans and an oversized sweater.

Below, check out five more influencer-approved fall fashion pieces from Amazon’s The Drop storefront.

