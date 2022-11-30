Act Fast: You Can Still Save Up to 65% on Amazon’s Influencer-Approved Fashion Brand

Even though Cyber Monday is technically over, Amazon is still dishing out incredible deals all week long. From discounted puffer jackets to top-rated hair styling tools for less, and even Apple AirPods for 37 percent off, Amazon’s cyber sales are far from over. And we’re particularly excited to report that tons of clothes and shoes from influencer-approved brand The Drop are on sale for up to 65 percent off.

Thanks to The Drop’s extended sale, you can save on everyday basics, holiday party attire, and trendy faux-shearling footwear. Below, check out 10 of the best Cyber Week fashion deals from Amazon’s in-house brand, The Drop.

Shop Fashion Deals From The Drop:

Starting off with the biggest discount on the list, this silky one-shoulder jumpsuit is on sale for just $25. It comes in black and red, and it’s made from a smooth and stretchy blend of polyester and elastane. The statement piece features a bow on the strap, an elastic waistband with a peplum detail, and straight-leg pants. It’s the perfect one-and-done outfit to throw on with a faux-fur jacket and a pair of heels this winter for formal holiday parties.

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $70); amazon.com

For more casual days at home, check out this three-quarter-sleeve crewneck sweatshirt that’s on sale for half-off. Available in six colors, it’s made from a mix of cotton, modal, and elastane that a shopper called “soft, lightweight, [and] comfortable,” adding that it “drapes well.” Throw it on with a pair of joggers and Ugg boots for a comfy-cute look, or spice it up with jeans and booties.

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); amazon.com

If you could use a new pair of jeans, look no further than these mid-rise skinny jeans, which are also going for 50 percent off. The machine-washable denim pants come in four washes and sizes 24 through 34. One shopper “could not believe how perfect they fit” and “ordered another pair in dark denim.” That’s pretty high praise for a pair of $25 jeans.

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $50); amazon.com

If you want to hop on the faux-shearling trend without paying a fortune, grab these mules for $42. They come in both brown and beige faux-shearling, along with black faux-leather, and they have padded footbeds and textured rubber outsoles. You can wear them around the house as cozy slippers, and then keep them on to go run errands.

Amazon

Shop now: $42 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Whether you missed out on Cyber Monday shopping, or you simply didn’t have time to look for yourself, now is your chance to grab a few trendy fashion items from The Drop for a discount.