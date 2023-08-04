Amazon Has a Summer Tops Storefront With 180+ Tank and Short-Sleeve Styles — These Are the 8 I'm Shopping

There’s no denying it; I love summer fashion. There’s nothing better than an easy, breezy, and colorful piece that keeps you cool and comfortable all season long. So, it’s safe to say that I’m always looking to expand my summer wardrobe collection, and if you’re in a similar headspace, then you’ll be thrilled to hear that Amazon just launched a curation of the best summer tops currently available.

The new storefront includes a lineup of over 180 styles including sexy tube tops, effortless tanks, and elegant short-sleeve shirts. While the season may be half over, you still have time to lock in the flattering tops and make the most of them — especially when prices start at just $21. So if I were you, I’d bag your favorite seasonal shirts, below, before time runs out.

Shop 8 Summer Shirts at Amazon:

Feager Lace Tank Top

Amazon

There are all sorts of summer-perfect tops, but you can never go wrong with a classic lace cami. Unlike the lace tanks of the early 2000s, this Feager option features thick, chunky floral embroidery, versus the flimsy fabric of the past. You can also look forward to a flirty V-neckline, adjustable, criss-cross straps, and a tiered bottom. Even better, you can choose from 21 color options.

Moon River V-Neck Bubble-Sleeve Shirred Top

Amazon

If you want something a little more conservative, consider this Moon River Bubble-Sleeve top. The exaggerated upper creates an eye-catching silhouette, while the cinched waist provides a corset-like fit. This style is also versatile enough to wear with heels or sneakers, putting the fashion ball in your court.

Arjungo Paisley-Print Tie-Back Crop Top

Amazon

Festival season may be over, but that doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to concert-ready shirts. This bandana-like cropped top includes the sweetest paisley design that would look perfect with Western-style boots. Even better, you can get away with going braless or by wearing pasties, according to an Amazon reviewer, which is perfect for the remaining hot summer days.

Astr the Label Nayeli Top

Amazon

Whether you’re headed to a park picnic, morning tea, or a casual brunch, Astr the Label’s Nayeli Top has you covered. Shoppers even claim it’s “prettier in person than the picture,” which is always a good sign. Best of all, the super vibrant print allows you to play with color, whether that’s by pulling a yellow pair of shoes, a green purse, or pink headband.

Iszplush Sweetheart Twist-Front Tube Top

Amazon

Last but not least is Iszplush’s Sweetheart Tube Top. The twist-front design reminds me of Kendall Jenner’s iconic mirror selfie, while the ribbed fabric makes it a multi-seasonal style staple. The top additionally comes in tons of colors, persuading me to snag one of every variation.

Summer may be half over, but it hasn’t come to a close yet. So, make the most of the remaining sunny season by dressing the part and shopping Amazon’s entire summer top storefront, here.

Lookbookstore Button-Down High-Low Tunic

Amazon

Missactiver Twist-Knot Bandeau Tube Top

Amazon

Lyaner Tie-Shoulder Ruched Cami