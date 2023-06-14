Amazon Just Slashed Prices on 5,000+ Comfy T-Shirt Dresses That Are Perfect for Summer

I’m obsessed with summer fashion. Blame it on growing up in Southern California, but I’m all about cut-off shorts, tank tops, and flip flops. If you can wear it to the beach, I’m claiming it as my own. Another seasonal staple of mine? T-shirt dresses, and lucky for me, Amazon is offering a secret sale on tons of sun-approved frocks.

The sale includes a lineup of 5,000 sleeveless finds, maxi-length options, flowy must-haves, and more hot weather dresses. But I get it, choosing among thousands of possibilities is definitely overwhelming. That’s why I’m sharing my top five picks with you right here, starting at just $27.

5 Editor-Approved Summer T-Shirt Dresses

The joy of a sleeveless T-shirt dress is the ease it brings. Much like this loose, short-sleeve find, you can throw it on and head out the door in as little as five minutes flat. I would know, as I’ve done just that. I like to slip on some thong sandals, like these $14 Amazon Essentials, for a put-together yet casual look. Another option is to add a pair of white sneakers, which makes the flowy hemline really stand out. No matter which way you style this $28 separate, you’re sure to enjoy its stretchy material and comfortable feel.

Amazon

Shop now: $28 (Originally $33); amazon.com

Maybe you like the springy, soft material of the above picks, but want a sleeveless option. If that’s you, then you’ll love this Longyuan find. Not only is it cheaper, but Amazon shoppers rave about it. One reviewer called it “basic but great,” continuing to say she will “get a lot of wear out of it this summer.” Even better, it features pockets to carry all of your belongings, such as lip balm and a small wallet.

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $41); amazon.com

I draw tons of fashion inspiration from celebrities, and Emily Ratajkowski inspired this next pick. Last month, she was spotted wearing a form-fitting T-shirt dress, which looked sexy and laid-back at the same time; two things I love in a good ‘fit. Well, this best-selling Amazon mini dress achieves the same allure, checking off all of the boxes. My favorite details include the vast array of color options, slight ruching, and, above all, the asymmetrical hemline.

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $41); amazon.com



Speaking of celebrities, they’ve been loving super long hemlines. Just look at Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, and Hilary Duff for proof. It makes sense, as extended pieces elongate the frame, flattering virtually everyone’s silhouette. If you want to try your hand at the celebrity-approved look, then consider this Anrabess summer maxi dress, which features a crewneck, curved bottom, and leg slit.

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $53); amazon.com

Sometimes, you want something a little more elevated though, and I understand. Merokeety’s tie-front striped dress meets that need, adding a sprinkling of intricate details. Match the piece with block heels for a brunch-perfect ensemble, or pair the dress with espadrilles wedges, like Kate Middleton. Either way, the nautical-inspired frock will stand out, thanks to its classy knee length, cotton blend material, and chic print.

Amazon

Shop now: $36 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

I’m already conjuring up a list of places to show off my new T-shirt dresses, and, yes, I said dresses, because I have to snag more than just one. You can’t blame me; they’re heavily discounted, practically begging me to take them home. If you want to shop even more T-shirt dresses, then check out the full lineup, here.

