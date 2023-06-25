I Went on a Mini Amazon Shopping Spree Before My Vacation — Here’s Everything I Loved, All Under $50

It’s inevitable that any time I plan some time away, I purchase new clothing. It may be a bit of a bad habit, but I can’t help it; I just want to wear something shiny and new while I’m on vacation. I did exactly that before a quick getaway recently, but I was on a bit of a budget and didn’t want to splurge too much on new pieces — so I turned to Amazon, of course.

I knew I wanted to spend under $200 on whatever I was buying, and a new swimsuit and sandals were top of mind. After finalizing my haul, I ended up spending less than my budget goal, but the best part? I actually loved everything I got. While I was expecting to do some returns (especially for the dress I got that had no reviews!), I ended up loving and wearing everything while I was away. Talk about being pleasantly surprised.

Here are my five new favorite Amazon fashion finds for summer, each under $50:

Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandal

Amazon

I actually purchased a new pair of Birkenstocks before I added these Cushionaire slides to my Amazon cart, but they didn’t work out for me. In an attempt to save some time (and money) with an exchange, I decided it wouldn’t hurt to try the Luna sandals — I already own and love Cushionaire’s clogs and cushy recovery slides, so I figured I’d have a similarly good experience. I was right; the Luna slides are comfy and true to size, and they look so good on my feet. I opted for the silver color since metallic shoes are everywhere right now, and I’m obsessed with how easily they go with everything in my closet. I’ll be wearing them for the foreseeable future for sure.

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Anrabess Crop Top and Wide Leg Pants Set

Amazon

I have to admit that out of everything on this list, I was the most excited for this Anrabess set. I first noticed it on Amazon a couple of weeks ago and made a mental note to potentially purchase it at a later date — and I’m so glad I did. Made with a comfy, linen-like fabric, the two-piece set features a cropped tank with buttons down the back and wide leg pants with an elastic waistband. It’s surprisingly good quality and incredibly easy to wear; I threw it on with a pair of sandals, neutral bag, and I was ready to go. I particularly love that even though the top is cropped; it’s a longer length and hits at the natural waist (no midriff shows depending on how high you wear the pants). I received tons of compliments when I posted my outfit on Instagram, and I’m definitely adding another color to my cart soon.

Shop now: $46; amazon.com

Oqq Ribbed Square Neck Tank Top Bodysuit, Three Pack

Amazon

Oqq is one of those under-the-radar Amazon brands that people are obsessed with; the activewear brand has many pieces with thousands of five-star ratings. I tend to wear bodysuits instead of actual tops, so I was interested in this ribbed pack that comes in tons of flattering colors — not to mention, they’re currently Amazon’s best-selling bodysuits. The Oqq bodysuits are compressive and made with a thick fabric, which works for me since I like to go braless. I bought them in size large and they fit just right. (Unfortunately they’re only available in S to L, so if you need a larger size, I recommend trying Mangopop, which goes up to size 2XL.) Overall, I know I’ll be reaching for these often, and I’m excited to try other styles from the brand.

Shopping tip: Make sure the bodysuits you’re buying are sold by the brand itself — rather than a third party retailer — to avoid counterfeit products. You can find this info on the side of the product page. If a different seller appears, just scroll through the “other sellers” section to find the correct listing.

Shop now: $18 (Originally $28); amazon.com

Eomenie One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

When it comes to swimsuits, my first stop is always Amazon. It’s where I found my all-time favorite black one-piece (as well as a few other cute styles), and now I’m convinced there are definitely more hidden gems waiting to be discovered. I took a chance on another Amazon swimsuit this year — a one-shoulder one-piece that featured the same ruched detailing as the Viottiset swimsuit I love. The Eomenie swimsuit was the perfect fit; it compliments my body and the split, off-the-shoulder straps are sexy and not wonky-looking (which was a fear of mine). It has a cheeky cut and shows off just enough cleavage — for $32, it’s a no-brainer.

Shop now: $32; amazon.com

Langwyqu Empire Waist Drawstring Maxi Dress

Amazon

This dress was definitely my riskiest purchase. It didn’t have a single review when I bought it, and I didn’t recognize the brand, either. (As someone who spends a lot of time on Amazon, I tend to recognize even the most unrecognizable labels.) However, I really loved the look of the drawstring chest, empire waist, and high-low hem, so I added it to my mini haul. And reader, I was so impressed with it. Not only is the fabric of the dress thick and high quality, but it looks exactly like it does in the photos. I’m obsessed with the mauve pink shade I got it in, and the adjustable drawstring feature at the chest is so flattering. I already know I’m getting it in black next.

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

