Amazon Dropped 5,000+ New Summer Fashion Arrivals This Month, but These Are the 10 Styles Worth Shopping

Including denim shorts, comfy sandals, and sundresses for under $50.

Published on June 10, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Photo:

Amazon

If you’ve tried getting dressed recently and realized that none of your summer clothes are speaking to you anymore, you’re not alone. I’ve been going through one of those phases where I want to completely overhaul my wardrobe, and I’m kicking off my seasonal shopping spree at Amazon this weekend. The retailer has released more than 5,000 new pieces for summer this month, and I narrowed down the selection to my top 10 picks — all for less than $50. 

The list includes summer-ready clothes, shoes, and accessories, with prices starting at just $23. Whether you could use a new sundress, a well-fitting pair of jean shorts, comfortable sandals, or all of the above, I’ve got you covered with my favorite Amazon summer fashion arrivals, below: 

Many great summer outfits start with a pair of shorts, and there are plenty of styles available on Amazon right now. For casual days of lounging at home or running errands, these high-waisted sweat shorts with pockets are a no-brainer. They come in five colors, including neutral shades and a bright pink option, and they have a comfortable elastic waistband along with deep side pockets. And, if you could use a new pair of jean shorts, go with this cuffed-hem pair from The Drop, which comes in blue and white washes and sizes 24 through 42. 

Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Drawstring Sweat Shorts High Waisted Summer Workout Lounge Shorts with Pockets

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Amazon The Drop Women's Dev Clean Denim Short

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Of course, you’ll need stylish tops to go with your new shorts. This Free People tank top with a floral jacquard design is available in seven colorways and is made from a soft and stretchy fabric. It also has a square neckline and wide straps, so you can wear a regular bra underneath. Another sleeveless option, this peplum top has ruffled straps, a shirred elastic bodice, and an adjustable tie on the back. It would look great with your new jean shorts for weekend brunch, or you can dress it up with a black mini skirt and heels for a night out. 

Amazon Free People Love Letters Cami

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

Amazon Verdusa Women's Floral Print Tie Back Ruffle Trim Sleeveless Peplum Blouse Shirred Top

Amazon

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

If you’re more of a one-and-done outfit kind of person, I’ve got you covered in that department, too. For $38, you can get this two-piece linen blend set, which includes a ruffled-hem tank top and matching wide-leg pants with pockets. The outfit comes in 15 colors and sizes XS through XL. You can also take the dress route with this short-sleeve mini from Cupshe. It has an adjustable drawstring around the waist for a flattering fit and has stylish cuff detailing on the sleeves. And, for more formal occasions this summer, check out this pleated one-shoulder maxi dress with a shaping cinched waist. Pair the flowy dress with strappy heels and a jeweled clutch for the perfect warm weather wedding guest look. 

Amazon AUTOMET Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Linen Crop Tank Top Lounge Matching Sets & Long Pants Tracksuits with Pockets

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

Amazon CUPSHE Women's Drawstring Waist Mini Dress Short Sleeves Round Neck

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

Amazon BTFBM Women's Drawstring One Shoulder Maxi Dresses Summer Sleeveless Tie Waist Pleated Long Flowy Party Cocktail Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $42 with coupon (Originally $45); amazon.com

Once you’ve filled your cart up with everyday clothes, you’ll also want to check out the swimsuit selection. This newly released Cupshe bikini immediately caught my eye thanks to its flattering high-waisted bottoms with ruched details and twist-front top. Plus, it has removable pads in the cups and an adjustable tie on the back, so you can customize it for your perfect fit. 

Amazon CUPSHE Women Bikini Set High Waisted Bikini Bottom Floral Tummy Control U Neck Double Straps Crisscross Back

Amazon

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

Finish off your Amazon summer fashion haul with seasonal shoes and accessories. These Dream Pairs square-toe slide sandals will go with everything from denim cutoffs and a tee to a flowy midi dress. They come in three colors, each with a thick mesh band across the top that a shopper called “tight and secure,” cushioned insoles, and nearly 2-inch platforms. And, for a summer bag, this straw tote strikes the perfect balance between function and fashion. Not only does it have a zipper closure to keep your belongings secure, but it’s entirely lined inside with zippered and slip pockets to help you stay organized. Whether you’re heading to the beach or going into the office, this stylish tote bag will fit everything you need. 

Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women's Revona Peach Pink Low Wedge Ankle Strap Flats Shoes Casual

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $37); amazon.com

Amazon KALIDI Straw Tote Beach Bag Striped Shoulder Handbag Stitch

Amazon

Shop now: $23; amazon.com

For more summer fashion inspiration, check out Amazon’s entire selection of new arrivals, here

