The 7 Best "Smoothing and Flattering" Bodysuits on Amazon for Easy Summer Outfits — All Under $30

To me, summer fashion is all about cool, comfortable, and versatile basics I can style wherever the season takes me. Whether I’m running everyday errands or heading to a poolside soirée, I turn to reliable, easy-to-elevate classics; translation: I’m reaching for chic bodysuits all summer long. The flattering staples make for fool-proof outfit formulas, since they can be paired with practically anything in your closet, like denim shorts, maxi skirts, classic jeans, and even loungewear sets.

Every summer wardrobe could use a high quality bodysuit or two, so I narrowed down the best options to make your warm weather shopping (and outfit planning) a breeze. Below, you’ll find the top seven styles to snag on Amazon. The best part? They’re all less than $30 right now.

Shop Under-$30 Bodysuits:

Pumiey Crewneck Short-Sleeve Bodysuit

Amazon

Amazon shoppers can’t stop buying this Pumiey crewneck bodysuit. Its understated, short-sleeve silhouette has the classic look of your favorite T-shirt, but with a smoother, more flattering fit. The customer-loved bodysuit is sold in 14 colorways, including neutral tones and statement shades like Barbiecore pink; and, at its $26 price point, you may want to grab a few options. Not sold yet? Take it from one reviewer who said they “feel more confident than [they] have in years,” thanks to the “super comfy” and flattering style.

Reoria Sleeveless Racer-Back Bodysuit

Amazon

You can’t go wrong with Amazon’s number one best-selling Reoria bodysuit — and, given its $27 sale price, it’s tough to pass up. With more than 24,400 five-star ratings, the staple is clearly a shopper favorite. It has a flattering, high neckline and a tank-top-style silhouette that’s bound to keep you cool and comfortable. And, since it's made from a blend of spandex and polyester, the bodysuit is “buttery soft and not see-through,” according to a reviewer. Plus, that same shopper added that it “smooths everything out but doesn’t constrict like shapewear does.”

OQQ Three-Pack Ribbed Bodysuits

Amazon

Just between us, this three-pack of OQQ bodysuits may just be the best deal on the list; it’s currently marked down to $13, making each style less than $5 apiece. The racer-back, sleeveless picks are the perfect basics, and their subtle ribbed detailing adds an extra element of style. You can snag the pack in 12 colorways ranging from versatile tones to bold, summer-ready hues. One shopper referred to the bodysuits as “smoothing and flattering, yet still comfortable,” adding that their “fit is incredible,” and they’re “worth the hype.”

Pumiey Sleeveless Backless Bodysuit

Amazon

Calling all trendsetters — Amazon just dropped this Pumiey style, and it’s already the retailer’s number one new bodysuit release. The $26 pick has a timeless shape complete with thick straps, a scoop neckline, and a plunging back. It’s made from a lightweight, breathable, and comfortable elastane blend that’s “incredibly soft” and perfect for “summer heat,” according to one shopper. Browse through the popular style’s 15 colorways, and thank me later.

Be sure to snag the bodysuits that catch your eye while they’re still available for less than $30 at Amazon.

Saungkuai Plunge Deep V-Neck Bodysuit

Amazon

Reoria Square-Neck Tank-Top Bodysuit

Amazon

Mangopop Square-Neck Short-Sleeve Bodysuit