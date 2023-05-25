Amazon Is Having a Surprise 2-Day Summer Beauty Sale, and It’s Full of Best-Selling Products Starting at $8

Score shopper-loved makeup, hair care, and skincare for up to 45 percent off.

Amazon's Epic 2-Day Summer Beauty Sale Has Discounts on L'Oreal, Drybar, and Mario Badescu for Up to 50% Off
Run don’t walk, Amazon is having a major beauty sale right now, and it’s happening for two days only. I don’t know about you, but I’m celebrating the unofficial start to summer by loading up my makeup bag with fresh picks, and the Summer Beauty Haul event is the perfect place to start. From now through May 26, you can stock up on best-selling products at unbeatable discounts

To make your shopping experience a breeze, I narrowed down the massive selection to the 10 best deals, and trust me, they’re good. You’ll find popular picks from customer-loved brands, including Maybelline, Mario Badescu, Elemis, Nyx, and Chi. The best part? Prices start at just $8. And, you can earn $10 in promotional credit if you spend $50 or more on select beauty products with the code SUMMERBEAUTY at checkout. The list below has you covered in the makeup, skincare, and hair care departments, and you can score summer savings of up to 45 percent off. 

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Deals

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel is a must-have for dewy, moisturized skin this summer. It’s Amazon’s number one best-selling face moisturizer, and it’s currently on sale for $15 — an entire 43 percent off its original $27 price tag. Formulated with a slew of all-star skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid to plump and moisturize the face and glycerin to seal in hydration, the product is like a tall glass of water for your complexion. The shopper-loved gel has nearly 64,000 perfect ratings, and after reading its rave reviews, it’s clear why. One customer with a mature complexion said it feels like “heaven” and leaves their skin “baby smooth.” 

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $27); amazon.com

If Martha Stewart is a fan of it, it must be good, and the multi-hyphenate’s recent internet-breaking Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover glow was all thanks to the L’Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion. The multi-use product can be worn alone for a dewy finish, under foundation as a radiant primer, or on the high points of your face as a liquid illuminator. It’s available in four shades, ranging from fair to deep, so you can find the perfect fit for your complexion. Plus, it’s on sale for just $13 at Amazon right now. One shopper said it gives their skin a “healthy, vibrant glow,” which is exactly the look I’m going for this summer. 

L'OrÃ©al Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $16); amazon.com

The best way to combat frizz in the summer heat? The Tigi Bedhead Hair Wax Stick that’s just $14 at Amazon. Marked down by 32 percent, this hair-styling secret is a number one best-seller for a reason. The easy-to-use wax stick can be applied directly to your hair to instantly lock in any style. And, unlike many other styling products, it won’t leave an uncomfortable buildup or crunchy hair texture behind. An Amazon reviewer called it a “game changer” for “perfectly keeping stray hairs down” and “a necessity” for updos. 

Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

For a sun-kissed glow this season, opt for the Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer. The customer-loved product is Amazon’s number one best selling bronzer, and Sofia Richie is a fan of the formula, too; She even wore the popular pick for her wedding weekend festivities last month. The product is available in eight shades, so you can find the perfect match for you, and it’s marked down to just $10. Not only does it deliver a soft radiance, but it’s good for your face, too; The bronzer is packed with rich skincare ingredients, including murumuru butter to hydrate your skin and reduce inflammation. Take it from one shopper who said the Physicians Formula pick “blends beautifully and leaves a healthy glow.” 

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer | Bronzer Face Powder Makeup

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Be sure to snag your favorite beauty picks while they’re discounted, and browse through more unbeatable deals from the Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul sale event, here

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Martha Stewart's "Dewy" Cover Shoot Glow Was Thanks to This $12 Skin-Illuminating Product
Martha Stewart's "Dewy" Cover Shoot Glow Was Thanks to This $5 Skin-Illuminating Product
Coach Released a Summer-Ready Version of Its Famous Tabby Bag Worn by Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Has Worn This Repeatedly Sold-Out Bag for Years, and It Just Got a Summer Upgrade
Eva Longoria Ushered In the Return of Linen â and I Found TK Pieces to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Season Long
Eva Longoria Just Wore an Airy 3-Piece Set That Ushered in the Return of This Classic Summer Fabric
