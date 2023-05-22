Amazon Just Dropped 200+ New Summer Dresses, and I’m Adding These 5 Flattering Styles to My Cart

I love Amazon, but I often feel overwhelmed when scrolling through the endless shopping opportunities. This is especially true for the retailer’s fashion offerings, as there are tons of top-rated styles and endless curated storefronts to shop from, and even hacks for snagging designer pieces for less (yes, please). In short, there’s a lot to discover, but Amazon just made shopping a bit easier with its new list of perfect-for-summer dresses that start at just $15. The summer dress storefront features more than 200 styles to shop from, but these are the five I’ll be adding to my cart:

Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress

My eye was instantly drawn to this Dokotoo ruffle dress that has more than 11,400 five-star ratings. The style features tiered layers, a deep V-neck, flowy sleeves, and an adorable button-up back. Speaking of the backside, the dress includes a cut-out panel that adds a touch of sexy to this otherwise cute, cottagecore-esqe getup. I can see myself pairing this little number with a pair of cowboy boots for a country approach, which is great for picnics in the park, walks under the sun, and more.

$41 (Originally $52)

Zesica Bohemian Strapless Long Maxi Dress

Another dress I can’t get enough of is this strapless bohemian pick from Zesica. It’s perfect for beachfront days and casual summer outings, while being versatile enough to dress up for dinners and evening parties, too. White dresses and warm weather also go hand-in-hand (just ask Angelina Jolie), as white reflects sunlight to keep you cool, doesn’t show sweat marks, and can make your glowy tan pop. Best of all, more than 1,500 people have already made the jump and left this dress a perfect rating.

$48 with coupon (Originally $65)

Zesica Crossover Halter A-Line Maxi Dress

It seems like Zesica is taking the cake, as the brand’s crossover halter dress has made my top five as well. This style made me think of Kendall Jenner’s internet-breaking mirror pic, as the dress’ twisted top is reminiscent of Jenner’s knotted bra top. Available in sizes S to XL, this maxi dress fans out in an A-line silhouette adorned with countless blooms. If flowers aren’t your jam, then consider one of the other 26 colors and prints available, such as this forest green option or this gingham style.

$43 with coupon (Originally $55)

Anrabess Floral Midi Chiffon Dress

If you want to go a preppier route, then this smocked and pleated Anrabess dress may be for you. Not only does it look like something straight out of Kate Middleton’s closet, but the ruffled trim, high neck, and chiffon fabric make it one of the classiest pieces in the entire storefront. So go ahead and wear it to work meetings, afternoon tea, bridal showers, and more — trust me, the compliments are going to flow in like crazy.

$53

Gap Pocket T-Shirt Casual Dress

Last but not least is this casual Gap option. Everyone needs a classic T-shirt dress that you can just throw on and go, but this pick sets itself apart thanks to its on-sale $17 price tag. Reviewers love the dress’ versatility, and say it works for wearing around the house, as a swimsuit coverup, and even to social events. What’s more is the material is lightweight and airy, so it’ll keep you cool on the hottest of summer days.

$17 (Originally $35)

While those may be some of my favorite summer dresses, Amazon has an entire storefront for you to shop from. So check out the entire lineup for yourself and say hello to your new seasonal-ready attire.

