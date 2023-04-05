These 10 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Are Under $50 at Amazon

Shop beachy styles, black-tie gowns, and everything in between.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 @ 08:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

These 10 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Are Under $50 at Amazon
Photo:

Getty Images

Whenever I have a formal event like a wedding coming up, I use that as an excuse to get a new dress. Of course, I could rewear a piece that’s already in my closet, but where’s the fun in that? Given my shopping habit, I tend to look for more affordable dress options, and Amazon is the perfect place to find a pretty, in-budget find. That’s why I scoured the site for you and rounded up 10 top-rated, spring wedding guest dresses — all for less than $50. 

The list includes both casual options and formal styles from many of Amazon’s most popular brands, including Prettygarden, Anrabess, and Pink Queen. Whether you’re attending an easygoing, beach wedding or an elevated, black-tie affair, you’ll be able to find a dress that works for your event’s attire. Keep scrolling through to browse through all 10 of my wedding guest dress picks, starting at $27. 

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

Thanks to its asymmetrical neckline and “amazing fabric,” this sleeveless midi dress is sure to garner tons of compliments from your fellow wedding guests. It has a cinched waist and a keyhole back, giving it a flattering shape and an extra element of style. And the best part is that you can easily dress the midi up or down, depending on the accessories and shoes you wear. Choose from 12 colors and sizes S through XXL.

BTFBM Women's Sleeveless Cocktail Dresses Mock

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

A slightly more casual option, this short-sleeve, floral midi is perfect for a low-key spring or summer wedding. Available in 22 pattern styles and sizes S through XXL, the bodycon dress has a square neckline, puff sleeves, a stretchy, shirred bodice, and a ruffled hemline, creating a mermaid-style effect. One shopper confirmed the dress “hugs you in all the right places, but is still so comfy,” adding that they “danced the night away with ease.” Plus, many pregnant reviewers mentioned the stretchy dress makes a great maternity option.  

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Floral Midi Bodycon Dresses Short

Amazon

Shop now: $42 (Originally $51); amazon.com

This sleeveless midi is another easy-to-wear guest dress, thanks to its high neckline, cutouts, and side slit; it shows off just the right amount of skin for a subtly sexy look. It comes in 10 colors, including neutral tones and bright shades, and sizes S through XL. For a beach wedding, style the dress with wedges and a light-colored shoulder bag, and for a cocktail affair, throw on a pair of strappy heels and a jeweled clutch. 

ANRABESS Women's Summer Sleeveless Cutout Maxi Dress Bodycon

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

If you have a black-tie wedding coming up, this “cute and classy” satin, pleated dress is the way to go. It has a halter neckline with a cutout on the front, an elastic waistband to give it some shape, and a flowy skirt with an asymmetrical hemline. One shopper, who called the midi “so comfortable and flattering,” said they “received so many compliments” on the dress at a wedding. Style it with simple heels and a clutch for a sophisticated, formal look. 

ANRABESS Women's Sleeveless Cutout Halter Neck Satin Formal Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $43; amazon.com

Check out more under-$50 spring wedding guest dresses on Amazon, below. 

Pink Queen Women's Summer Cutout Midi Dress Crew Neck Sleeveless

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $36); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Formal Wedding Guest Dresses

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dresses Square Neck Ruffle Split

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

ETCYY Women's Off The Shoulder Ruffles Summer Loose Casual

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's One Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $41; amazon.com

LYANER Women's Off Shoulder Wrap Ruffle Puff Short Sleeve Ruched

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Ultra-Flattering Dress Is the Ultimate Fashion Hack
women wearing bikini trends for 2023.
12 Swimwear Trends You'll Definitely Want To Wear In 2023
A woman wears a bomber jacket outfit to fashion week
13 Bomber Jacket Outfits That Are Effortlessly Cool
Related Articles
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Ultra-Flattering Dress Is the Ultimate Fashion Hack
Riley Keough Just Wore This Controversial Comfy Shoe, and My Favorite $41 Amazon Pair Looks Identical
Riley Keough Just Wore This Controversial Comfy Shoe, and My Favorite $41 Amazon Pair Looks Identical
Elegant Yet Casual Spring Dresses
11 “Comfortable and Flattering” Spring Dresses You Can Get on Sale With Our Exclusive Discount Code
Amazon Tank Top Sale
These “Soft and Breathable” Layering Tanks Are Skyrocketing in Sales — and They’re $8 Apiece at Amazon
Shoppers Are Swapping Bras for This Supportive Camisole That's 50% Off at Amazon
Shoppers Are Going Braless Thanks to Amazon's Best-Selling Camisole That Provides "Just Enough Support"
Amazon Spring Beauty Sale
Amazon Just Launched a Massive Spring Beauty Sale — Here Are the 15 Best Deals, Starting at $8
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s Low-Key Outfit Includes the Ridiculous Bag Trend Katie Holmes Carries All the Time
The Polarizing Sneaker I Used to Wear as a Kid Is Cool Again â and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It
The Polarizing Sneaker I Owned as a Kid Is Cool Again — and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It
Is Wearing a Vest With Nothing Underneath One of the Hottest Trends This Spring? Hollywood Seems to Think So
Is This Sexy Spin on a Traditional Menswear Staple 2023's Hottest Spring Trend? Hollywood Seems to Think So
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and Iâm Buying This Now-$10 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying This Now-$21 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying the Fit of This Color Blocked One-Piece Swimsuit Is "Spot On" And Has Great Coverage
Amazon Shoppers Say This $33 One-Piece Is So Flattering, They’ve “Never Felt So Damn Good in a Swimsuit”
Amazon Easter dresses under $50
Amazon Is Overflowing With Flattering Easter Dresses — Here Are the 10 Best Under $50 That’ll Arrive in Time
Jennifer Aniston Slouchy Boots
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Universally-Flattering Spring Boot Trend Anne Hathaway Is a Fan of, Too
this $10 nail polish "lasts longer than gel" according to tens of thousands of enthusiastic shoppers
This $10 Nail Polish “Lasts Longer Than Gel,” According to Shoppers Who Can Go 8+ Days Without Chipping
This Celebrity-Worn Denim Brand Is Majorly Marked Down at Amazon
Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Levi’s Sale Includes Hollywood-Loved Pairs for Up to 70% Off
LOTD 3/30: Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore the Most Practical Spring Coat With Risqué, Ankle-Breaking Pumps