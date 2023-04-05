Whenever I have a formal event like a wedding coming up, I use that as an excuse to get a new dress. Of course, I could rewear a piece that’s already in my closet, but where’s the fun in that? Given my shopping habit, I tend to look for more affordable dress options, and Amazon is the perfect place to find a pretty, in-budget find. That’s why I scoured the site for you and rounded up 10 top-rated, spring wedding guest dresses — all for less than $50.

The list includes both casual options and formal styles from many of Amazon’s most popular brands, including Prettygarden, Anrabess, and Pink Queen. Whether you’re attending an easygoing, beach wedding or an elevated, black-tie affair, you’ll be able to find a dress that works for your event’s attire. Keep scrolling through to browse through all 10 of my wedding guest dress picks, starting at $27.

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

Thanks to its asymmetrical neckline and “amazing fabric,” this sleeveless midi dress is sure to garner tons of compliments from your fellow wedding guests. It has a cinched waist and a keyhole back, giving it a flattering shape and an extra element of style. And the best part is that you can easily dress the midi up or down, depending on the accessories and shoes you wear. Choose from 12 colors and sizes S through XXL.

A slightly more casual option, this short-sleeve, floral midi is perfect for a low-key spring or summer wedding. Available in 22 pattern styles and sizes S through XXL, the bodycon dress has a square neckline, puff sleeves, a stretchy, shirred bodice, and a ruffled hemline, creating a mermaid-style effect. One shopper confirmed the dress “hugs you in all the right places, but is still so comfy,” adding that they “danced the night away with ease.” Plus, many pregnant reviewers mentioned the stretchy dress makes a great maternity option.

This sleeveless midi is another easy-to-wear guest dress, thanks to its high neckline, cutouts, and side slit; it shows off just the right amount of skin for a subtly sexy look. It comes in 10 colors, including neutral tones and bright shades, and sizes S through XL. For a beach wedding, style the dress with wedges and a light-colored shoulder bag, and for a cocktail affair, throw on a pair of strappy heels and a jeweled clutch.

If you have a black-tie wedding coming up, this “cute and classy” satin, pleated dress is the way to go. It has a halter neckline with a cutout on the front, an elastic waistband to give it some shape, and a flowy skirt with an asymmetrical hemline. One shopper, who called the midi “so comfortable and flattering,” said they “received so many compliments” on the dress at a wedding. Style it with simple heels and a clutch for a sophisticated, formal look.

Check out more under-$50 spring wedding guest dresses on Amazon, below.

