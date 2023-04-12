These 10 Under-$40 New Spring Fashion Arrivals Are Trending on Amazon

Including dresses, blouses, and swimwear, starting at $21.

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on April 12, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Amazon new spring fashion arrivals this month
Photo:

Getty Images

One of the best parts of shopping for clothes on Amazon is that there’s always something new to discover. Each season, the retailer drops thousands of fashion-forward pieces that are conveniently packaged in its New Arrivals storefront. You could spend hours sorting through the section’s endless pages of just-launched clothes, shoes, and accessories, so we narrowed down the options to our top 10 picks — all for less than $40. 

Our list includes spring-ready dresses, tops, swimsuits, and cover-ups, starting at $21. Not only do these styles have the editor stamp of approval, but they’re also so popular among Amazon shoppers that they landed in the Trending New Arrivals section. Below, check out all 10 of the best new spring fashion arrivals on Amazon to prepare your closet for the warm weather ahead. 

Shop New Amazon Fashion Arrivals:

To stay cool and look stylish on even the hottest of spring and summer days, treat yourself to this Amazon Aware midi dress. Made from 100 percent cotton, the short-sleeve, collared dress has a V-neckline, mid-calf-length silhouette with subtle side slits, and an exposed seam down the back. It’s “super soft” and a “beautiful color,” according to a shopper, and it comes in sizes XXS through 6X.

But if you’re not quite sure which size you are, or you simply want to try on the dress before committing, you’re in luck; the Amazon Aware midi is eligible for Prime Try Before You Buy, a service for Amazon Prime members (or those signed up for a free 30-day trial) that allows you to order up to six items free of charge, try them on at home for seven days, keep and pay for the pieces you like, and send back the items you don’t want. That means you can see how the midi fits, play around with different shoes and accessories in your closet, and decide if you want to keep it before paying a penny. 

Amazon Aware Women's Organic Cotton Jersey

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Flowy blouses are another springtime fashion essential, and shoppers are loving this newly launched, ruffle-sleeve style. Available in 10 colors and patterns, the $25 shirt has a V-neckline with fabric ties that you can either let hang down or throw into a bow. Plus, one shopper said the blouse is so comfortable they “would love to wear [it] every day.” Style the top casually with straight-leg jeans and white sneakers, or dress it up with tailored trousers and loafers. 

XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Ruffle Short

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Whether you’re hitting the gym or lounging around the house, these $21 Baleaf sweat shorts are about to become your best friend. They’re made from a breathable and moisture-wicking blend of cotton and spandex, and they have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, along with convenient side pockets. Choose from four colors and sizes XS through XXL. 

BALEAF Women's Athletic Cotton Sweat

Amazon

Shop now: $21; amazon.com

Now that you’ve stocked up on new everyday clothes, it’s time to start thinking about your summer swimwear lineup. This plus-size, one-piece swimsuit has a one-shoulder neckline with a cutout in the mid-section, a flattering fabric tie belt, and moderate-coverage bottoms. It comes in six colors, including bright shades and neutral tones, and sizes XL-plus through 4XL-plus. One shopper confirmed the swimsuit fits them perfectly, adding that the top provides “good support” for their chest. 

Sovoyontee Women Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit One

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Of course, you’ll also need a cover-up for the warm weather seasons ahead, and this Cupshe crochet dress makes an excellent choice. Available in five colors, the short-sleeve mini has henley-style buttons on the front and a cinched waist to give you some shape. Plus, it’s slightly see-through, so your swimsuit can poke out underneath. We have a feeling this knit dress is going to earn a permanent spot in your summer wardrobe. 

CUPSHE Women's Crochet Swim Beach

Amazon

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

Keep scrolling through to check out more of our top spring fashion picks from Amazon’s New Arrivals section.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Boho Summer One Shoulder

Amazon

Shop now: $34 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

SAMPEEL Womens Square Neck Puff Sleeve Dresses

Amazon

Shop now: $34 with coupon (Originally $39); amazon.com

Runcati Womens Swimsuit Coverups Beach

Amazon

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

CUPSHE Women Swimsuit Bikini Set Two Piece H

Amazon

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

Amazon Aware Women's Relaxed-Fit Half Zip

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $43); amazon.com

