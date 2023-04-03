Amazon Just Launched a Massive Spring Beauty Sale — Here Are the 15 Best Deals, Starting at $8

In the blink of an eye, the gray and cold winter turned into a bright and sunny spring, giving us an excuse to do some seasonal shopping. If you’ve already stocked up on breezy linen outfits and flowy sundresses for the warmer months ahead, it’s time to give your beauty cabinet a refresh as well. Luckily, Amazon just launched a major spring beauty sale, and we found the 15 best deals starting at just $8.

The discounts span across the skincare, makeup, and haircare categories and feature shopper-loved brands like RoC, StriVectin, Maybelline, Jane Iredale, and Joico. Whether you could use a new under-eye cream, a lengthening mascara, or a set of hair clips, now is your chance to treat yourself for less. The sale runs through Sunday, April 9, so be sure to make your purchases before it’s too late.

Below, check out our 15 favorite deals from Amazon's spring beauty sale.

Best Skincare Deals

In the skincare section, save on creams and serums for both your face and body. This now-$22 RoC retinol under-eye cream is a number one best-seller, and shoppers say it “brightens [their] eyes and makes the wrinkles look less severe.” Another line-smoothing product, the StriVectin Peptide Plump face serum is going for 20 percent off. It’s made with nourishing ingredients like red algae extract, peptides, and turmeric root extract to moisturize, soften, and brighten your complexion. Following the serum, use this $12 Burt's Bees face cream that’s made with bakuchiol, a natural retinol-alternative that firms the skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and pores.

For your body, this shower gel from The Body Shop is on sale for 42 percent off, bringing the price down to just $12. Its vegan formula is safe for all skin types “leaves your skin feeling soft,” according to a shopper. After you cleanse your skin, douse yourself in this Aveeno fragrance-free night cream that’ll both hydrate and exfoliate your body.

Best Makeup Deals

The makeup deals are just as impressive as the skincare finds, and we narrowed down the selection to our top five must-haves. For the base of your makeup look, grab this now-$35 Jane Iredale contour kit that includes bronzer, blush, and highlighter in one convenient compact with a mirror. According to a reviewer, all three products “go on beautifully and blend easily.” Also from Jane Iredale, this eight-pan eyeshadow palette features versatile, earthy shades in both matte and sparkly finishes, and it’s on sale 30 percent off.

To complement your new shadow, grab this $9 Maybelline eyeliner pen that uses a waterproof and smudge-free, jet-black product. It “goes on really smoothly” and “stays on all day,” a shopper confirmed. No eye look is complete without a lash moment, and the L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Lift Washable Mascara that Eva Longoria wore to the Oscars is on sale for $11. And to get the perfect, juicy pout, more than 10,500 Amazon shoppers recommend trying out the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolor. Marked down to $10, the liquid lipstick “stays on perfectly without drying your lips,” a reviewer confirmed.

Best Hair Deals

Now that you’ve gotten your skincare and makeup fix, it’s time to show your hair some love. Our picks include tools and products that’ll take your hair care routine to the next level. After you wash your hair, spritz this now-$26 Unite Hair leave-in conditioner onto your damp locks to detangle knots and protect your hair from heat damage. Or, if you’re looking for some extra volume, use Bed Head’s thickening spray on your damp hair instead. The product works best when you spray it from your roots to your ends and in between layers, the brand says. And if you’re using hot tools on dry hair, go with the Joico heat-protection spray; currently on sale for 20 percent off, the Joico spray defends your hair against breakage at up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

In addition to revamping your hair product lineup, now is also a good time to grab a new brush. The Wet Brush Speed Dry Hair Brush is on sale for $9, and it has more than 14,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it “works like a dream” and “detangles so much better” than a regular brush. Also from Wet Brush, this set of four claw clips is marked down to $8. Each clip in the pack is a different size, shape, and color, so you can use them for a variety of hairstyles.

Keep scrolling through to check out more of the best skincare, makeup, and hair care deals at Amazon before the spring sale ends on Sunday.

