Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Sports Bra Is Supportive Enough to Stretch, Run, and Lift Weights in, Shoppers Say

It's “stunning, thick, and comfortable.”

Published on March 19, 2023 @ 08:00PM
Finding a sports bra that’s both comfortable and supportive can feel like an impossible ask; it feels like those two features are mutually exclusive. Many are designed with specific activities in mind: One might be best for high impact while another is for yoga, and yet others are great for running — but maybe not for lifting. So finding one that does it all feels miraculous, which might be why Gym People’s sports bra tank is an Amazon bestseller, with shoppers saying they can “run, do cardio, lift weights, stretch, and more [in it].”

This sports bra features a tank top design with a built-in padded sports bra that customers call “stunning, thick, and comfortable.” It’s available in 21 colors, has a flattering V-neck, slightly cropped length, and a racerback that ensures the top stays in place no matter the movement. And thanks to the spandex, polyamide blend, it’s lightweight, ultra-breathable, and moves and stretches with you. Best yet, it’s just $22.

This sports bra, which has over 21,400 perfect ratings, has become a bestseller for a number of reasons, including its low price point and high quality. “I’ve been looking for an affordable workout top with a built-in bra…this top is everything I’ve been [wanting] and more. You cannot beat the quality, comfort, and fit for this price,” wrote one. Another compared it to sports bras from popular athletic stores but for “a fraction of the price” while one other asked, “Why spend $80-100 when you can get this?” (And now I’m asking myself that same question.)

While affordable activewear is something I can always get behind, shoppers also called out how well this supported them (perhaps the most important quality of a sports bra) during their various low-to-medium intensity workouts. “I have worn it to walk and I could wear this on my Peloton, weight lifting, or doing yoga or pilates,” wrote one shopper. Another, who compared the material’s feel to butter, noted that even on a run, “there is proper support and zero movement” at the chest. 

Sports bras can be finicky and hyper specific, but according to Amazon shoppers, this might be the one-bra-does-it-all. Grab the best seller today for $22.

