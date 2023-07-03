10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow

Don’t miss out on steep deals on these shopper-loved products.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

When people ask me what my hobby is, the answer is always shopping — but not in the way that you might think. While I do get a kick out of swiping my card and bringing home a new seasonal staple, it's more than that. I enjoy reading through product descriptions and reviews to hear people's honest truths about how a great skincare find or wardrobe staple brought them joy or even changed their lives. 

My trick to finding out what other people are adding to their carts is via Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which features the most purchased items over the last 24 hours. With that said, my favorite shopping holiday is just a few weeks away, and I am doing what I do best: browsing Amazon to find the best deals on products shoppers love.

The shopping holiday in question is Prime Day, which starts July 11th and 12th, but some of my favorite brands, like Neutrogena, Levi's, and L'Oréal, are already slashing prices on their best-selling items — up to 59 percent off. 

It makes sense that L'Oréal Paris' Lumi Glotion is trending on the Movers and Shakers chart since it was the product behind Martha Stewart’s Sports Illustrated cover shoot glow. The glow-enhancing skin tint comes in four tones and can be used in three different ways; it can be worn alone for a natural, radiant look, as a primer underneath your foundation to give your makeup that extra pop, and as a highlighter so your skin always catches the light. 

L'oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

Amazon Prime Day L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

Amazon

Levi's jeans are a wardrobe staple, so it makes sense that the brand is dominating Amazon’s best-selling jeans chart. This low-rise style is at the top of the list; inspired by the early ‘00s, they come in a size range of 24 to 32 and are available in nine washes. They have a vintage mom jean silhouette  that’s more fitted at the waist and looser down the leg, along with two front pockets, two spacious back pockets, and a traditional zipper front.

Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans

Amazon Prime Day Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans

Amazon

Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Oil is the number one best-selling cuticle oil on Amazon with more than 96,800 five-star ratings. This product wasn't originally on my radar, but now it’s a must-buy thanks to the rave reviews and 59 percent price drop. It's available in 12 scents, and the vitamin-infused formulation helps condition your cuticles and prevent peeling while strengthening the nails.

Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Oil

Amazon Prime Day Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Oil - Revitalizing & Hydrating

Amazon

The shoe I reach for the most when summer starts is a pair of slides, and it's been this way since I could remember. They take no time to slip on and head out the door when I need to take my dog on walks throughout the day or need to run a quick errand, so when I saw that these best-selling Weweya Double Buckle Slides were on sale for $21, I knew I'd be adding to my cart. With more than 5,600 five-star ratings, they come in 17 colors, such as orange, black, white, pink, and green. The cushiony shoe features two adjustable buckles for a custom fit and a flexible no-slip outer sole for grippy traction.

Weweya Double Buckle Slides

Amazon Prime Day Weweya Sandals for Women and Men - Pillow Slippers

Amazon

