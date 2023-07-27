Amazon Just Dropped 500+ New Designer Arrivals, and the 10 Best Include Hollywood-Loved Denim and Jewelry

There’s so much to love about Amazon, but its fashion section in particular is one to watch. From its ample selection of buttery soft bodysuits to supportive sneakers to summer dresses for every type of occasion, you can find just about anything you need. Another pro is that Amazon has a Shopbop storefront, pulling in the best of Shopbop’s designer offerings — including celebrity-worn brands like Mother, Tory Burch, Rag & Bone, and more — under one easy-to-browse tab.

For those ready to finish off summer with fresh style, there are tons of new designer arrivals to shop for right now. Whether you’re looking to test a pair of jeans from a Jennifer Garner-worn brand or want to see what all the hype is about behind the simple white tee that Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence wear, there are the 10 best new designer arrivals to shop at Amazon under $300:



I’ve been a DL1961 stan since the brand debuted. Its jeans are stylish and comfortable, and you really can’t ask for much more than that, although approval nods from a slew of celebs like Gigi Hadid, Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon don’t hurt, either. This summer, take the wide leg even further with its Zoie Wide Leg Low Rise Relaxed Vintage style, which brings together several trends in one including a low rise waist, aforementioned wide leg, and cargo pockets. They’re a super comfy pair of jeans that you can rock with just about any summer top. When fall comes around, you can layer blazers and knits on top for a cozy look.

If there is one fashion hill I am willing to die on it’s that Schutz are the most comfortable shoes on earth. I’ve worn shoes from this Brazilian brand all over town for hours on end and never, ever complain about my feet hurting. Trust me when I say a Schutz shoe is superior. That’s why I’m predicting this Schutz Brynn heel will be your new best friend, even with a 4-inch tall heel. Naked shoes are coming back in a big way — many stars from Amal Clooney to Emily Ratajtowski are fans, and it’s easy to see why. Naked heels elongate your legs and make you look that much taller — plus, they go with everything. As someone who is always looking for value in every item I buy, this seals the deal.



If you’re more of a flats person (I tend to be), then Havaianas’ You Milan-Flip Flops should perk your ears right up. It’s a flat take on the naked shoe trend, made for those that want to look on trend without sacrificing comfort. Its padded strap makes it relaxed and easy to wear, as does its rubber sole. The rosy beige will make this a summer outfit hero that you can wear with everything from brights to neutrals to florals. Jennifer Anniston is a fan of the brand, too, and what’s good enough for her is good enough for me.



Celeb-favorite jewelry brand Jenny Bird is beloved by Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Eva Longoria so I’m already interested based on that fact alone. I’m in my silver era, which means that Jenny Bird’s chunky Doune Hoops have officially moved to the top of my must-buy list. These high-polish silver hoops will compliment just about everything I own, from jeans and a T-shirt to a cocktail dress. I love how organic the shape is and how they’re somehow the right size for just about everyone’s face.



Shop more of Shopbop’s new designer arrivals at Amazon, here.