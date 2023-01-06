Amazon's Best-Selling Sculpting Bodysuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Are "Blown Away"

They say the flattering shapewear "beats" pricier alternatives.

Published on January 6, 2023 @ 04:00PM

Amazon's Best-Selling Sculpting Bodysuit "Beats" Pricier Alternatives, Shoppers Say — and It's $38 Right Now
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Shapewear is officially mainstream again. Kim Kardashian has spent the 2020s repopularizing it, with constantly sold-out sculpting bodysuits designed to look like everyday tees and tanks. And then there's Spanx, which is far from a newcomer with a lineup of celebrity endorsements and a name shoppers associate with the category itself: It’s the Kleenex of shapewear. And now, Amazon has officially entered the chat.

Among the retailer’s best-selling women’s fashion items is this sculpting bodysuit from Shaperx. The popular piece features spaghetti straps and a thong design, made to disappear under your favorite outfit while smoothing and snatching your waist. And right now, the best-seller is 24 percent off.

SHAPERX Bodysuit

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $50); amazon.com

This on-sale shaping bodysuit is available in two shades – black and beige – and includes the brand’s tummy control technology, which supports your core while lifting your chest. With the aim of enhancing your natural shape, the bra portion of this bodysuit does not feature compression — instead designed to comfortably fit any and all cup sizes (meaning, it won’t flatten you out like a sports bra).

Given the rise in popularity of shapewear, it’s not shocking that this one has quickly become an Amazon shopper-favorite, boasting over 1,400 five-star ratings with some reviewers even saying that it “beats” pricier alternatives from popular brands. Among the perfect reviews, you’ll find that the word “snatched” is frequently used, from one shopper who said, “I feel like a baddie in this” because the bodysuit “snatched up everything and made [their] tummy and back fat snatched” to another who wrote that it “snatched every part of [their] waist, stomach, back fat, and held [their] boobs up at once.” And while you might think of shapewear as being overly tight and super restrictive, shoppers say this bodysuit is far from that, with one writing, “I am so blown away by just the comfort alone, it’s incredible!”

Whether you’re looking to “snatch” your waist or smooth lines under your favorite outfits, you’ll want to grab this shopper-loved sculpting bodysuit while it’s on sale for just $38.

