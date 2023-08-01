Amazon Secretly Slashed Up to 72% Off 4,000 Summer Fashion Finds — These Are the 16 Styles I'm Shopping

Including dresses, swimwear, and accessories from brands like Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, and Vince Camuto.

By
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on August 1, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Street Style Fashion
Photo:

Getty Images

There’s nothing I love more than a good deal; my heart skips a beat when I stumble upon the perfect item for less. But do you know what I love more than a one-time savings opportunity? A secret sale — and Amazon just launched an entire hush-hush curation of notable brands at reduced prices. 

Right now, the shopping giant is discreetly offering up to 72 percent off 4,000 styles, including big brand names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Vince Camuto, Ray-Ban, and more. Best of all, you can find everything you need for the summer, including short-sleeve tops, comfortable sandals, do-it-all handbags, and versatile jewelry. But sorting through so many discounts can quickly become overwhelming — that’s why I’m sharing the 16 deals that are actually worth shopping, below. 

Best On-Sale Amazon Clothing

Tommy Hilfiger Short-Sleeve Midi High-Low Dress

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Short Sleeve Midi Highlow Chiffon

Amazon

Starting with my favorite section, clothing, you can find everything from an event-ready Tommy Hilfiger party dress to ultra-comfortable Gloria Vanderbilt pull-on shorts. Even better, make the most of summer’s remaining days by locking in the chicest one-shoulder Calvin Klein swimsuit that’s sure to ring in the compliments. Or, make like the stars and reach for a versatile, uncomplicated Hanes V-neck tee that you’re sure to wear again and again.

Best On-Sale Amazon Shoes

Sperry Crest Vibe Seacycled Sneaker

Amazon Sperry Women's Crest Vibe Seacycled Sneaker

Amazon

Coming from a girl with shelves full of footwear, you can never have too many shoes — especially when they’re majorly discounted. Go the comfortable route and slip on a pair of Sperry sneakers that are packed with memory foam, or Frank Mully’s Pointed-Toe Knit Flats that reviewers call “the most comfy flats ever!” If you’re looking for a bit of height, Naturalizer’s 60 percent off sandals are the way to go, or consider stepping into your day with a pair of 65 percent off Vince Camuto denim sandals.   

Best On-Sale Amazon Bags

Lucky Brand Lizz Bag

Amazon Lucky Brand Lizz

Amazon

Somehow, I always end up carrying a million things, from hand sanitizer to water bottles. Thankfully, Amazon’s on-sale purses have me — and you — covered. I love Lucky Brand’s 72 percent-off Lizz Bag as a spacious going out purse, while Calvin Klein’s Celestine Bag is another great pick. For smaller options, I recommend The Sak’s adorable Detachable Wristlet and Ted Baker’s Puffer Bag — after all, it features this year’s ‘It’ color: Kelly green.        

Best On-Sale Amazon Accessories 

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

Amazon Ray-Ban Rb3958 Elon Round Sunglasses

Amazon

You didn’t think I forgot about accessories, did you? If you buy one add-on, it has to be Ray-Ban’s Elon Round Sunglasses, because when else can you score these coveted sunnies for 20 percent off? The same goes for Alex and Ani’s Daisy Bangle, which features darling charms for a bit of pizazz. But if you’re looking for a more luxe approach, definitely snag Armitron’s Genuine Crystal Watch and Robert Lee Morris Soho’s Hoop Earrings. Both give off an effortless look, featuring sparkling gold and sleek designs. 

I’ve never seen an Amazon on-sale curation quite like this; with top brands like Ted Baker, Naturalizer, Calvin Klein, and Vince Camuto discounted, it’s hard to pass up. But, I doubt these up-to 72 percent off items will stay in stock for long, so if you see something you’d like, add it to your cart while you still can.  

