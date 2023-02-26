73-Year–Olds Use Amazon’s Best-Selling Collagen Cream to Treat Fine Lines and Crow’s Feet — and It’s 65% Off

Get the anti-aging formula for just $14 right now.

Published on February 26, 2023 @ 08:00AM

Shoppers in Their 50s and 60s Say This Best-Selling Cream Firms Skin and Smooths Wrinkles â And, It's 65% Off
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Whether you have a mature complexion or you’re looking into preventative anti-aging measures, it’s always a good time to treat your skin. With so many products on the market, though, it can be tough to decide what’s actually effective. In my personal experience, I’ve found that sticking to the skincare “big three” has never failed me, which is why I always look for products with collagen, retinol or hyaluronic acid in them. These unicorn ingredients work wonders for the complexion, and the Simply Vital Anti-Aging and Recovery Cream is made with all three — and it’s just $14 at Amazon right now thanks to a whopping 65 percent off discount. 

The nourishing cream is currently Amazon’s best-selling Neck & Décolleté moisturizer. Recommended for the face, neck, and décollaté, it should be used both in the morning and at night for best results. Thanks to its retinol ingredient, the product targets the deepest layers of the skin to treat wrinkles, fine lines, dullness, and acne. Paired with hyaluronic acid, this combination also keeps the skin looking and feeling plump and hydrated. Additionally, the cream’s collagen ingredient helps to increase the skin’s elasticity, resulting in a radiant, youthful complexion. The anti-aging and recovery cream also includes avocado oil and jojoba oil, which are antioxidant-rich and help to soothe, heal, and protect the skin. 

SimplyVital Face Moisturizer Collagen Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $40); amazon.com

The product has a near perfect Amazon rating thanks to its fast-acting benefits. One shopper said the Simply Vital cream “works great on [their] sun-damaged, 73-year-old skin,” and raved that they saw results after just one application. Another reviewer in their 70s confirmed similar results, saying they used the cream to treat their “fine lines, crow’s feet, and dry, dull skin.” Another shopper with mature skin said the product “works just as well, and even better than some of the more expensive brands” they tried. After using the facial moisturizer for just two weeks, one person said they received “so many compliments on their skin,” with their friends even asking if they got botox.

Plus, the cream has fans of all ages and skin types — one reviewer in college said the moisturizer is “so soothing and hydrating” for their sensitive, combination skin, and that after three weeks of use, their skin “looked visibly smoother and more firm.” Among the cream’s rave reviews, shoppers also praise its efficient pump packaging and subtle, pleasant scent. 

If you’re looking for a product that will completely transform your skincare regimen, shop the best-selling Simply Vital Anti-Aging and Recovery Cream for just $14 at Amazon right now.

