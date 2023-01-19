Shopping Amazon Fashion Get Designer Clothes From Kate Spade and Tory Burch for Less Than $130 With This Secret Amazon Style Hack It’s almost too good to be true. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 @ 10:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Just when you thought you’ve browsed through every fashion section on Amazon, there’s a new one to discover. From a trendy activewear curation to a roundup of cozy winter clothes and shoes, the retailer has outfit options for every occasion. Most recently, Amazon collaborated with Rent the Runway on a new storefront that’s full of pre-loved designer clothes for incredible prices. TL;DR: You can get luxe sweaters, skirts, dresses, and jackets for less than $130. Rent the Runway is a fashion rental company that loans users designer clothes, shoes, and accessories at discounted prices for a short period of time. For this collaboration with Amazon, the retailer is giving customers the chance to purchase previously rented clothing pieces from its designer collections that have been inspected, cleaned, and restored, as necessary. The new Amazon shop includes styles from Tory Burch, Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, and Kate Spade — just to name a few. They may have slight defects due to wear over time, but they are generally unnoticeable when you wear the pieces. Below, we rounded up eight of our favorite styles from the designer store, starting at $57. And a word to the wise — take advantage of this under-the-radar Amazon hack before word gets out. Shop Pre-Loved Designer Clothes Under $130: Tory Sport Contrast Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater, $57 For Love & Lemons Keke Cutout Turtleneck Sweater, $66 (Originally $188) Jason Wu Collective Olive Stripe Sweater, $68 Jason Wu Collective Red V-Neck Sweater, $70 Prabal Gurung Collective Black Tie Blazer, $103 Kate Spade New York Printed Spade Dress, $112 Tory Burch Lace Trim Dress, $125 Bash Jupe Cohle Midi Skirt, $71 Some of the best deals are on stylish sweaters, including options from Tory Sport, For Love & Lemons, and Jason Wu Collective. For a simple, everyday look, check out this Jason Wu red V-neck sweater, which features dropped shoulders and a cropped silhouette. Also from Jason Wu, this olive green striped crewneck sweater has a slim shape, making it ideal for tucking into high-waisted pants and skirts. If you’re looking for something a bit bolder, try this mock-neck, multicolor style from Tory Sport that’s made from 100 percent merino wool. And to really make a statement, go with this For Love & Lemons top, which has cold shoulder details and cutouts along the body. Amazon Shop now: $70; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $68; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $57; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $66 (Originally $188); amazon.com Amazon’s Rent the Runway storefront also has more formal options, like structured blazers, dresses, and skirts. This Prabal Gurung blazer has two side slits with tie details, making it the perfect accent piece to elevate a simple blouse and pants. You’ll find sophisticated dresses as well, like this Kate Spade shift dress with a floral-inspired black and white print and this Tory Burch knee-length number with long sleeves and lace trim. And if a versatile midi skirt is more your speed, you can’t go wrong with this Bash paperbag-waist style. It’s made from a blend of polyester, viscose, wool, and spandex, and comes in a dark gray color that’ll match all the basics in your wardrobe. Amazon Shop now: $103; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $112; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $125; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $71; amazon.com It’s not often that you can find designer pieces for such incredible prices, so we highly recommend taking advantage of these Rent the Runway deals on Amazon before items sell out. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks These New Shearling Mini Boots Are Half the Price of Competitors, and They’re Selling Like Hotcakes Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Sweater Is “So Soft on Skin” — and It’s More Than Half Off Right Now Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, and More Use This Facial Toning Device — and It’s on Sale for 20% Off