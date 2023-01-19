Get Designer Clothes From Kate Spade and Tory Burch for Less Than $130 With This Secret Amazon Style Hack

It’s almost too good to be true.

Published on January 19, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Amazon Rent the Runway designer clothes store
Just when you thought you’ve browsed through every fashion section on Amazon, there’s a new one to discover. From a trendy activewear curation to a roundup of cozy winter clothes and shoes, the retailer has outfit options for every occasion. Most recently, Amazon collaborated with Rent the Runway on a new storefront that’s full of pre-loved designer clothes for incredible prices. TL;DR: You can get luxe sweaters, skirts, dresses, and jackets for less than $130.

Rent the Runway is a fashion rental company that loans users designer clothes, shoes, and accessories at discounted prices for a short period of time. For this collaboration with Amazon, the retailer is giving customers the chance to purchase previously rented clothing pieces from its designer collections that have been inspected, cleaned, and restored, as necessary. 

The new Amazon shop includes styles from Tory Burch, Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, and Kate Spade — just to name a few. They may have slight defects due to wear over time, but they are generally unnoticeable when you wear the pieces. Below, we rounded up eight of our favorite styles from the designer store, starting at $57. And a word to the wise — take advantage of this under-the-radar Amazon hack before word gets out. 

Shop Pre-Loved Designer Clothes Under $130:

Some of the best deals are on stylish sweaters, including options from Tory Sport, For Love & Lemons, and Jason Wu Collective. For a simple, everyday look, check out this Jason Wu red V-neck sweater, which features dropped shoulders and a cropped silhouette. Also from Jason Wu, this olive green striped crewneck sweater has a slim shape, making it ideal for tucking into high-waisted pants and skirts. If you’re looking for something a bit bolder, try this mock-neck, multicolor style from Tory Sport that’s made from 100 percent merino wool. And to really make a statement, go with this For Love & Lemons top, which has cold shoulder details and cutouts along the body. 

Jason Wu Collective Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Red V-neck Sweater

Amazon

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Jason Wu Collective Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Olive Stripe Sweater

Amazon

Shop now: $68; amazon.com

Tory Sport Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Contrast Ribbed Turtleneck

Amazon

Shop now: $57; amazon.com

For Love & Lemons Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Keke Cutout Turtleneck

Amazon

Shop now: $66 (Originally $188); amazon.com

Amazon’s Rent the Runway storefront also has more formal options, like structured blazers, dresses, and skirts. This Prabal Gurung blazer has two side slits with tie details, making it the perfect accent piece to elevate a simple blouse and pants. You’ll find sophisticated dresses as well, like this Kate Spade shift dress with a floral-inspired black and white print and this Tory Burch knee-length number with long sleeves and lace trim. And if a versatile midi skirt is more your speed, you can’t go wrong with this Bash paperbag-waist style. It’s made from a blend of polyester, viscose, wool, and spandex, and comes in a dark gray color that’ll match all the basics in your wardrobe. 

Prabal Gurung Collective Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Black Tie Blazer

Amazon

Shop now: $103; amazon.com

Kate Spade New York Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Printed Spade Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $112; amazon.com

Tory Burch Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Lace Trim Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $125; amazon.com

BASH Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Jupe Cohle Skirt

Amazon

Shop now: $71; amazon.com

It’s not often that you can find designer pieces for such incredible prices, so we highly recommend taking advantage of these Rent the Runway deals on Amazon before items sell out. 

