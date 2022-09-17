Shoppers Found a $20 Alternative to the Popular Skims Bodysuit, and It “Fits Like a Glove”

We all want to get our hands on one of Kim Kardashian’s best-selling bodysuits, but it’s not always easy. Her sculpting tanks have received rave reviews and amassed a serious Skims fan base. But because of this, finding the color you want in the size you need isn’t guaranteed, and most seasonal shades sell out quickly. And, even if you’re lucky enough to secure the coveted bodysuit, you might be surprised by the price. Between the exclusivity and cost, shoppers were on the hunt to find a bodysuit that could rival Skims’ — and Amazon customers found it for just $20.

ReoRia’s Sleeveless Racerback Bodysuit, made of nylon and spandex, is designed to give you a smooth, seamless finish on the classic tucked-in look. Since launching, this bodysuit has been deemed the “Skims dupe” by reviewers, garnering over 18,000 five-star ratings. Like Skim’s popular style, ReoRia’s bodysuit is meant to be an elevated version of an everyday piece. The racerback style provides a bit of sculpting and works as an excellent base, pairing well with everything from casual jeans to workwear.



Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Customers noted that this bodysuit is incredibly flattering and surprisingly supportive. One reviewer wrote that “I struggle with finding bodysuits that fit me properly because I am tall and I have C-cup boobs. This bodysuit is perfection — smoothing, supporting, and extremely flattering. I didn’t wear a bra and it gave my boobs a nice shape and held them still!” Another said their “38DDD chest is surprisingly supported by the stretchy material.”

Others were happy to find something of such high quality in their price range. “I have to admit that Kim's Skims line is fantastic. It's also pricey,” wrote one customer. “Well, let me say that I can't wait to buy this in every color! I dare anyone to tell the difference between this bodysuit and what is offered by Skims. The fabric and workmanship are top quality and the fit is perfect.” Another shopper added that while they couldn’t afford a Skims bodysuit, this budget-friendly alternative “did not disappoint.”

Similar to Skims, this Amazon best-seller is available in a variety of colors, including neutrals and bolder shades. Ready to give this versatile find a try? Shop it on Amazon today, starting at $20.

