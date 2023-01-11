Level Up Your Puffer Game This Season With These Cute, Under-$50 Jackets From Amazon

If you’re sick of wearing the same winter coat each day, you’re not alone. It’s easy to get into the habit of throwing on the same black jacket over every outfit and sacrificing your personal style in the process. That’s why we scoured Amazon for budget-friendly and fashion-forward puffer jackets that’ll keep you warm and look cute while doing it.

Our picks include seven stylish puffers, all for less than $50. Plus, the options feature a range of fabric weights, so you can find the perfect jacket for your climate and lifestyle. Below, check out all of the best puffer jackets on Amazon to bring some warmth into these dreary winter days.

Shop Under-$50 Puffer Jackets:

Starting off with the most affordable jacket on the list, this Amazon Essentials bomber-style puffer is on sale for $21, 54 percent off its original price. Available in four colors, the jacket features a cinched waist with adjustable drawstrings, slip side pockets, and both a zipper and button closures down the front. It’s perfect to throw on over a simple crewneck sweater with a pair of straight-leg jeans and Chelsea boots for those in-between weather days.

Shop now: $21 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Another staple for transitional weather, this Amazon Essentials hooded puffer jacket comes in 16 colors and patterns. It’s both water resistant and machine-washable for easy cleaning, and folds up into a small drawstring bag for travel. Grab it in a fun color (or two) to spice up everyday leggings and jeans.

Shop now: $27 (Originally $50); amazon.com

On colder days, you can’t go wrong with this heavyweight puffer that’s on sale for $38. It has an interior drawstring around the waist that you can adjust to find your perfect fit, along with side pockets, a hood, and zipper down the front. The jacket comes in eight colorways, including metallic taupe, cheetah print, and bright red.

Shop now: $38 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Also on sale for $38, this hooded puffer jacket has faux shearling details that make it stand out. Available in six monochromatic colorways, each version of the jacket features a fuzzy chest pocket with a zipper closer, slip side pockets, and an adjustable hood. Throw on the jacket over your favorite athleisure look to instantly elevate the outfit and add some stylish flair.

Shop now: $38 (Originally $70); amazon.com

If you prefer a cropped silhouette, go with this short puffer that has a stand collar and elastic around both the hemline and the wrist cuffs. On most people, the jacket hits right around the natural waist making it the perfect layering piece to wear over high-waisted pants and skirts. Choose from six colors, including both spring-ready pastels and rich winter tones.

Shop now: $39 with coupon (Originally $47); amazon.com

To really step outside the box, check out this unexpected corduroy style. It comes in three colors — black, brown, and pink – and it has a stand collar to keep you extra warm. Plus, there’s a drawstring on the inside around the hemline, so you can adjust the jacket’s length. Dress down the puffer with jeans and a sweater, or make it a more formal statement piece with a mini skirt, tights, and heeled booties.

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

After all those statement jackets, we finished off the list with a more universal black puffer coat. This style has a hood, elastic cuffs with thumb holes, zippered side pockets, and both a zipper and buttons down the front for an extra element of style. But in addition to black, the jacket comes in 14 colors and patterns and sizes XS through 6X. It’s a classic go-to style that’s on sale for just $41.

Shop now: $41 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Don’t settle for a plain old jacket this winter, and instead treat yourself to a fun new style for less than $50 at Amazon.

