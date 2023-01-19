Amazon Has a Secret Section of Cozy Puffer Coats and Winter Jackets Starting at Just $32

Shop them while they're up to 56 percent off.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on January 19, 2023 @ 08:05PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Has a Secret Section of Puffer Coats and Winter Jackets â and Prices Are Up to 45% Off
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

For months, I’ve been wearing a fleecy, fall-weight coat. It wasn’t until it failed me during a spurt of sleet that I finally invested in seasonally sensible outwear — namely, a waterproof puffer jacket. I’ve since been enlightened to the warmth, protection, and style possibilities puffer coats provide, and I plan on purchasing more. Whether you’re looking for a cozier outerwear upgrade, or you, like I, plan to purchase more puffer jackets in anticipation of continued cold weather, start your search on Amazon’s secret puffer coat section. Right now, many highly rated styles are over 50 percent off.

Shop Amazon’s Secret Puffer Coat Section:

Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat

Amazon

While most coats often conceal an outfit, this metallic gem can actually enhance — or even make — a style statement. The hue, a beige-y champagne with a light-reflecting sheen, pays homage to trendy metallics while remaining neutral enough to pair with most outfits. One shopper calls the hue “beautiful,” adding that “it’s not [too] loud or in your face.”

This coat is as practical as it is pretty. Two fastening features — including snap buttons and a hearty zipper — provide ultimate coziness from the elements. Plus, this puffer shields you from rain and sleet by virtue of water-resistant fabric and a handy hood.

Shop now: $41 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat

Amazon

Like denim jeans, navy blue outerwear is a versatile, timeless staple. Similar to the puffer Katie Holmes sported earlier this month, this coat features subdued, monochromatic buttons and a quilted look for a decidedly elegant finish. Adding to its svelte style is the coat’s streamlined shape and lightweight feel. Despite its litheness, however, the puffer remains incredibly cozy: One shopper calls it the “warmest coat [they’ve] ever owned.” This puffer is 56 percent off for a limited time, making it an excellent buy — for this season and seasons to come.

Shop now: $32 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat

Amazon

Proving that outerwear can be both on-trend and supremely sensible, this marvelous marble puffer is both edgy and heat-retaining. Its heavyweight polyester material and cushions of warm, cozy filling, retain heat. Further bolstering the cozy factor is its high neckline and plushy hood. Even the sleeves promote warmth, thanks to thumb hooks, which keep cold air out (and, perhaps set the stage for a matching marble manicure.)

Shop now: $41 (originally $75); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat

Amazon

A departure from muted outerwear, this canary-colored coat is a fast-track to dopamine dressing. In addition to its cheery hue, the puffer features a cozy cut that extends beyond the torso: “It covers my bottom well,” one shopper, who is 5’9”, says. The coat is relatively lightweight, making it ideal for layering atop sweaters in the winter, or wearing over lighter garments in the fall.

Notably, the neckline is high enough to keep a scarf bundled and tucked in place. There’s also a hood, which is perfect for unexpected showers. Made from 100 percent polyester, this puffer is a breeze to clean. Simply pop in the washing machine to maintain its vibrance for seasons to come. 

Shop now: $33 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Winter is far from over, so stock up on on-sale puffers from Amazon so you can get plenty of wear out of each for months to come.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

shoppers with fine, thin hair are "in shock" after trying this on-sale volumizing shampoo
Shoppers With Fine, Thin Hair Are “in Shock” After Trying This On-Sale Volumizing Shampoo
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Styled a Barely There Top With the Comfy Sneakers Every Celebrity Owns
I've Relied On This $9 Mascara for Mega Volume Since It First Released Two Years Ago
I Wore This Clean $9 Mascara for 13 Hours Straight, and It Didn’t Budge or Smudge
Related Articles
I've Relied On This $9 Mascara for Mega Volume Since It First Released Two Years Ago
I Wore This Clean $9 Mascara for 13 Hours Straight, and It Didn’t Budge or Smudge
Amazon Joggers
I Own These Amazon Joggers in 5 Colors, and They’re Versatile Enough for Work, Workouts, and Travel
Luxe Street Style
Tons of Elevated Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Everlane’s Massive Secret Sale — Including Jeans for $26
Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are the "Most Comfortable Pants" Shoppers Own, and They're $15 Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are the "Most Comfortable Pants" Shoppers Own, and They're Now $15
Kate Hudson Nipple Covers
Kate Hudson Replaced Her Bras With a Genius $10 Accessory She Brings “Everywhere”
Cozy clothes from Amazon's The Drop
This Amazon-Famous Fashion Brand Has Tons of Winter-Ready Clothes and Accessories Starting at $31
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 70% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 68% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
Hailey Bieber simple winter outfit recipe
Hailey Bieber’s Simple Outfit Recipe Is the Key to Looking Effortlessly Chic This Season
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Universally Flattering Outerwear Trend for Years
Even âShoe Snobsâ Are Impressed by the Comfort of Amazonâs Best-Selling Loafers That Start at $36
Even “Shoe Snobs” Are Impressed by the Comfort of Amazon’s Best-Selling Loafers
Amazon secret winter skincare section
PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Section of Winter Skincare Products Starting at $14
Priyanka Chopra London Beige coat
Priyanka Chopra Wore Big Hair and an Even Bigger Coat in London
This âFlattering and Comfortableâ Amazon Bra Is an Everyday Staple, and Itâs Now Just $8
This “Flattering and Comfortable” Amazon Bra Is an Everyday Staple, and It’s Now Just $8
Fleece-Lined Tights Are a TikTok-Favorite Winter Layer, and This Popular Amazon Option Is Just $20
Fleece-Lined Tights Are a TikTok-Favorite Winter Layer, and This Popular Amazon Option Is Just $20
Hanky Panky Nordstrom sale
The Most Flattering, Comfortable Thongs I Own Are 55% Off Ahead of Valentine’s Day