For months, I’ve been wearing a fleecy, fall-weight coat. It wasn’t until it failed me during a spurt of sleet that I finally invested in seasonally sensible outwear — namely, a waterproof puffer jacket. I’ve since been enlightened to the warmth, protection, and style possibilities puffer coats provide, and I plan on purchasing more. Whether you’re looking for a cozier outerwear upgrade, or you, like I, plan to purchase more puffer jackets in anticipation of continued cold weather, start your search on Amazon’s secret puffer coat section. Right now, many highly rated styles are over 50 percent off.



Shop Amazon’s Secret Puffer Coat Section:

Amazon

While most coats often conceal an outfit, this metallic gem can actually enhance — or even make — a style statement. The hue, a beige-y champagne with a light-reflecting sheen, pays homage to trendy metallics while remaining neutral enough to pair with most outfits. One shopper calls the hue “beautiful,” adding that “it’s not [too] loud or in your face.”



This coat is as practical as it is pretty. Two fastening features — including snap buttons and a hearty zipper — provide ultimate coziness from the elements. Plus, this puffer shields you from rain and sleet by virtue of water-resistant fabric and a handy hood.

Shop now: $41 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Amazon

Like denim jeans, navy blue outerwear is a versatile, timeless staple. Similar to the puffer Katie Holmes sported earlier this month, this coat features subdued, monochromatic buttons and a quilted look for a decidedly elegant finish. Adding to its svelte style is the coat’s streamlined shape and lightweight feel. Despite its litheness, however, the puffer remains incredibly cozy: One shopper calls it the “warmest coat [they’ve] ever owned.” This puffer is 56 percent off for a limited time, making it an excellent buy — for this season and seasons to come.

Shop now: $32 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Amazon

Proving that outerwear can be both on-trend and supremely sensible, this marvelous marble puffer is both edgy and heat-retaining. Its heavyweight polyester material and cushions of warm, cozy filling, retain heat. Further bolstering the cozy factor is its high neckline and plushy hood. Even the sleeves promote warmth, thanks to thumb hooks, which keep cold air out (and, perhaps set the stage for a matching marble manicure.)

Shop now: $41 (originally $75); amazon.com

Amazon

A departure from muted outerwear, this canary-colored coat is a fast-track to dopamine dressing. In addition to its cheery hue, the puffer features a cozy cut that extends beyond the torso: “It covers my bottom well,” one shopper, who is 5’9”, says. The coat is relatively lightweight, making it ideal for layering atop sweaters in the winter, or wearing over lighter garments in the fall.

Notably, the neckline is high enough to keep a scarf bundled and tucked in place. There’s also a hood, which is perfect for unexpected showers. Made from 100 percent polyester, this puffer is a breeze to clean. Simply pop in the washing machine to maintain its vibrance for seasons to come.

Shop now: $33 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Winter is far from over, so stock up on on-sale puffers from Amazon so you can get plenty of wear out of each for months to come.