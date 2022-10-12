This Nicole Kidman-Approved Hair Growth Shampoo Is 20% Off Until Tonight

It’s a best-seller for a reason.

Published on October 12, 2022 @ 01:04PM

Nicole Kidman Vegamour on Sale
Here’s something many people who are on the fine hair struggle bus have said: “Thin hair, I care.” In fact, I caught myself saying that just yesterday — my ultra-fine, thin hair has not been working for me as of late. The changing of seasons, stress, irregular eating habits, and lack of exercise have taken a major toll on it, so my already damage-prone hair has been extra brittle. And as anyone who deals with the same will know how that can take a major toll on your confidence.

So what am I doing about it? I’m re-focusing my attention on stress-management, eating better,  getting back to my regular exercise, and incorporating a solid range of good-for-you hair products into my daily routine, like anything from Vegamour. Luckily, so many of its hair-strengthening best-sellers are currently on sale during October’s Amazon Prime Sale, though I’m especially eyeing the Nicole Kidman-approved thickening shampoo that shoppers say majorly reduces shedding and brings their hair back to life — it’s just what I need.

Kidman, who joined Vegamour as an investor and brand advocate in June 2022, named the shampoo among her personal favorites in her hair wellness routine, something she started focusing more of her attention on in recent years. And it’s no wonder it landed on her list: This shampoo works, according to reviewers, and the ingredients speak for themselves.

The shower-staple’s formula is packed with mung beans, which contain so many nourishing vitamins and minerals like vitamins A, B, and K, as well as iron and zinc that work together to strengthen hair and nourish the scalp. The shampoo also contains wild-harvested marula oil, organic murumuru butter, and ximenia oil, all of which condition, hydrate, and protect against potentially damaging free radicals, as well as red clover slows down the production of DHT, a compound known to make hair fall out.

Shoppers who’ve used the Kidman-recommended shampoo are amazed at the results with regular use. One reviewer who’s been struggling with lifeless, thinning hair for years writes, “The Vegamour Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner [set] has completely turned my hair around. I finally like my hair again!” Another shopper who dealt with COVID-related hair loss turned to the Vegamour shampoo, noting that “it’s worked great so far. It has reduced the shedding significantly and my hair feels so much healthier and stronger.”

The shampoo isn't the only Vegamour best-seller that’s marked down during the Prime Early Access Sale. Other staples like the GRO Lash Serum, GRO Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum, and GRO Ageless Gray Delay Hair Supplement are all 20 percent off for one more day. Shop the good-for-you hair essentials below before their prices go up again tomorrow.

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

