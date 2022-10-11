The Supermodel Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork in the Fall Is on Sale — and Selling Out Fast

No matter how hard I try, transitioning into fall is one thing that hasn’t gotten easier for me. Cold weather, shorter days, less sunlight, more layers — they’re hallmarks of autumn that always take some time for me to adjust to. On the flip side, there are plenty of things I look forward to like sweater season, pumpkin spice lattes, and, well, Uggs. Oh, how I miss my Uggs in the summertime.

While there are A-listers who wear their Uggs year-round, I don't in an effort to let my feet breathe in the heat and humidity. But the minute October rolls around, I unpack my Uggs (both boots and slippers), and slip into the footwear that’s like a cozy hug for my feet. There’s something so undeniably comforting about the shoe, in addition to the actual comfort it provides, so it’s no wonder it’s one of the most in-demand styles during the fall and winter season. And while it’s rare for anything from the brand to go on sale, now’s your chance to score Uggs for less during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Shop the Best Ugg Deals on Amazon

With most styles originally priced over $100, Uggs are an investment, but anyone who owns a pair will agree: they are worth their price. The top-quality, well-wearing suede exterior and plush sheepskin interior last a long time, but that doesn't mean that you can’t refresh your collection with something new — especially when the price is so good, it’s practically a crime to not press ‘add to cart.’

A handful of Ugg best-sellers are marked down on Amazon right now, like the famous Bailey Button Boot that Selena Gomez owns. As the name suggests, the style has a functional button on the side, giving you versatile styling options. Keep the shoe unbuttoned if you prefer a roomier upper to easily tuck in your pants or button it up if you want a more streamlined look.

The mini boot, a silhouette beloved by supermodels and celebs, is also poised for big things this season, and that’s because the ankle-grazing design works well with all the biggest fall 2022 pant trends, like cargos, straight-leg jeans, and even flares.

Whether you’re looking for a bold boot (like this “ugly” waterproof pair Irina Shayk owns) or a classic style you can fall back on again and again, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is the time to get it. Shop some of the best Ugg deals below.

