The Serum From a TikTok-Viral Brand That “Takes Five Years Off” Shoppers’ Skin Is on Sale

You seriously can’t go wrong with a Tula product. The brand is loved by everyone — celebrities, editors, TikTok users, and shoppers alike. Nearly every product boasts an obscene number of five-star ratings thanks to effective, clean products that target every skin concern under the sun. If there is a problem with Tula, it’s that money constricts how many products you can re-up or experiment with. Though, now would be the time to snag the shopper-loved Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum, which is discounted ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Tula has unsurprisingly blown up on TikTok; a quick search for the brand will show you 391 million views. Many focus on its Glow and Get It Eye Balm, which has over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and over 2,300 on the Tula website. But between the discounted price and the customer praise, you should add Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum to your cart.

Despite your skin type (oily, dry, combination, etc), this serum is a suitable product for reducing the appearance and depth of wrinkles, as well as improving skin elasticity and smoothness. It achieves this through four main ingredients: probiotic extracts, prebiotics derived from chicory root, peptides taken from peony root and alfalfa sprouts, and apple.

This sounds like the ingredients for a light, delicious, and refreshing salad — adjectives shoppers also use to describe the serum. One reviewer on Tula wrote, “My pores are half the size and my skin is glowing.” Another shopper said, “It really does feel like it helps firm, tighten, and reduce fine lines when using.”

Other shoppers say that using this for six weeks “greatly reduced” their forehead wrinkles, another shopper even raved that it makes “makeup look better on [their] skin,” and “takes five years off” their age.

