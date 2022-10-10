The Serum From a TikTok-Viral Brand That “Takes Five Years Off” Shoppers’ Skin Is on Sale

It’s another beloved Tula product.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Tula Serum
Photo:

Tula/ InStyle

You seriously can’t go wrong with a Tula product. The brand is loved by everyone — celebrities, editors, TikTok users, and shoppers alike. Nearly every product boasts an obscene number of five-star ratings thanks to effective, clean products that target every skin concern under the sun. If there is a problem with Tula, it’s that money constricts how many products you can re-up or experiment with. Though, now would be the time to snag the shopper-loved Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum, which is discounted ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. 

Tula has unsurprisingly blown up on TikTok; a quick search for the brand will show you 391 million views. Many focus on its Glow and Get It Eye Balm, which has over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and over 2,300 on the Tula website. But between the discounted price and the customer praise, you should add Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum to your cart.

TULA Skin Care Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $72 (Originally $84); amazon.com

Despite your skin type (oily, dry, combination, etc), this serum is a suitable product for reducing the appearance and depth of wrinkles, as well as improving skin elasticity and smoothness. It achieves this through four main ingredients: probiotic extracts, prebiotics derived from chicory root, peptides taken from peony root and alfalfa sprouts, and apple. 

This sounds like the ingredients for a light, delicious, and refreshing salad — adjectives shoppers also use to describe the serum. One reviewer on Tula wrote, “My pores are half the size and my skin is glowing.” Another shopper said, “It really does feel like it helps firm, tighten, and reduce fine lines when using.” 

Other shoppers say that using this for six weeks “greatly reduced” their forehead wrinkles, another shopper even raved that it makes “makeup look better on [their] skin,” and “takes five years off” their age. 

Head to Amazon to nab Tula’s Firm Up Serum while it’s still on sale. 

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Beauty Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
EARLY PD: Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”
EARLY PD: Retinol product deal one-off
One of Amazon’s Best-Reviewed Retinol Serums That Gives Shoppers “Almost Perfect” Skin Is Just $12 Right Now
Hair Growth product deal one-off
The Anti-Thinning Shampoo Alyssa Milano Said “Helped Tremendously” With Hair Loss Is on Sale Now
This Moisturizing Primer-Meets-Sunscreen Is So Good, 67-Year-Olds Who've Used It for a Decade Credit It for Their "Lovely, Dewy" Skin
This $18 Primer-Meets-Sunscreen Is So Good, 67-Year-Olds Say They’ve Used It for a Decade
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early October Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Early Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Epic Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 59% Off
Avene Sale
The French Drugstore Brand Shoppers Rely on for “Luminous Skin” Is Having a Black Friday-Level Sale
This Editor-Approved Eye Cream, Infused With Caffeine, Is on Sale for 40% Off
The Caffeine-Infused Eye Cream That Makes One Editor Look “Instantly Perked-Up” Is 40% Off Now
Tula Sitewide Sale
Mandy Moore’s Secret to Faking a Full Night’s Sleep Is on Sale — Plus More Editor-Loved Skincare
Sarah Paulson's Emmy Prep Included a Vitamin C Serum
Sarah Paulson's Emmys Prep Included a Vitamin C Serum That Shoppers Say Takes "20 Years" Off Their Skin
The Antioxidant Serum Shoppers Call a “Holy Grail” for “Reducing Fine Lines” is Discounted for Less than 72 Hours
The Anti-Aging Serum Users Call a "Holy Grail" for "Reducing Lines" Is on Sale for Less Than 72 Hours
The Tightening, Brightening Serum Shoppers Are "Obsessed With" Is on Sale
The Tightening Serum Shoppers Are "Obsessed With" Is on Sale — Along With Tons of Editor-Loved Favorites
Pura D'or Vitamin E Oil Post-PD Sale
The Face Oil Shoppers Rely on for "Glowing and More Youthful" Skin Is Still on Sale for $15 at Amazon
Oprah-Approved Sunday Riley Kit Sale
Oprah's "Go-To" Serum Is Included in This Luxe Anti-Aging Kit That's 25% Off Post-Prime Day
Tula Glow Kit Sale
A Handful of Tula's Best-Selling Skincare Products Are 40% Off in This Limited-Edition Bundle
RoC Retinol Serum Dea
70-Year-Old Users Say These Now-$25 Retinol Serum Capsules Make Them Look "20 Years Younger"