The Secret to Amal Clooney’s Envious Blowouts Is on Sale for a Few More Hours

It’s the cheapest it’s been in months.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on October 12, 2022 @ 05:04PM

Amal Clooney T3 Blow Dryer
Photo:

Getty Images

There are a few things every woman should own: a good LBD, a great pair of heels, and a blow dryer. But not just any ol’ blow dryer, a really great, celebrity hairstylist-approved blow dryer that will, well, blow you away.  

The famous T3 Cura blow dryers, which happen to be on sale during Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, are so famous, we almost guarantee you’ve come across them during one of your internet searches. A plethora of celebs, like Reese Witherspoon and Amal Clooney, have relied on the brand’s tools to get their hair red carpet-ready. Even beauty editors, like myself, always reach for it to blast their hair with heat, because when it comes to applying hot air on your tresses, you want to be careful — and that’s a science T3 has down to a T. 

The brand’s dryers are unlike any other in the way it blow-dries your hair. Each model, from the Compact Cura that’s brilliant for travel to the OG that’s a bathroom must-have, is powered by T3 Digital IonAir Technology, digitally controlled heat that dries hair quickly, while also giving your locks ample body and shine. Combine said heat with a powerful negative ion-generator for a smooth, shiny finish that’s worthy of awards (and red carpets). 

Other must-mentions about this dryer — aside from the fact that it's behind some of Clooney’s best hair moments — is that it also has three heat settings, so you can adjust to your preferences (for example, I use the lowest heat because of my fine, damage-prone hair). It also has two speed settings for every hair type and texture. We love options, even when it comes to blow-drying our hair, and the T3 provides just that.

As some final words, relish in the praise that Amazon shoppers have left about the dryers. “[This is] the best hairdryer I’ve ever used, by far!” read one review. But this one takes the cake: “I never thought to invest in a good dryer until now. This dryer is so nice. All you need is a good round brush, and my god, my hair has never looked this good, aside from leaving the salon with a blowout.”

Hey, maybe all your beauty routine is missing is a blow dryer. Grab one while it’s on sale for Prime Members only. 

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

