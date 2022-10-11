I Finally Found a Solution to My Crater-Sized Pores: This Viral Clay Mask That Sells Every 10 Seconds

And it’s 30 percent off today.

By
Eva Thomas
Published on October 11, 2022 @ 02:00PM

Sand and Sky Clay Mask
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

I used to be afraid to talk about this, but then I realized, the more open I am about it, the less of an issue it’ll be for me — my crater-sized pores have been an “ugh” factor since my early teenage years. Big pores can be genetic, and I know that’s part of the reason why I have mine, but I also made the mistake of squeezing and picking at them when I was younger, which only made them more noticeable. Makeup only covers up so much, a thorough deep clean with my Foreo works wonders, but that viral Sand & Sky pink clay mask that sells every 10 seconds? It’s a $28 miracle in a jar (yes, I’m aware we can’t really put a price on miracles, but for the sake of this, I will). 

Currently on sale during the Prime Early Access event, the pink clay paste is a relatively new addition to my weekly routine — I only started incorporating it earlier this year. After the first use, I knew this was it. I’m an avid clay mask-user; while I like moisture-boosting masks, too, I always prefer one that really cleans and clears, especially after long days of wearing makeup and enduring high humidity, both of which wreak havoc on my oily T-zone. 

Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Mask

Amazon

Shop now: $28 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

The Sand & Sky mask only needs to be left on for 10 minutes, but when you see the results, you’d think you had just finished an hour-long facial. After removing it with warm water, my skin felt tighter, looked brighter, and my crater-sized pores were barely noticeable with the naked eye. My skin tone also appeared more even — an added bonus for my redness-prone complexion. To say I was obsessed is an understatement (just ask my sister, who I couldn’t stop raving to post-use).

The clay mask is packed with skin-perfecting ingredients, the essential being its namesake Australian pink clay that’s basically a magnet for toxins. It deeply cleanses the skin and clears any congestations, leaving your skin (and pores) brighter and tighter. Its formula also includes kelp, which speeds up the skin-repair process, witch hazel that refines pores and calms down irritation, plus antioxidant-rich mangosteen and pomegranate that brighten and even your complexion — I said it was good. The best part? It’s free from sulfates, parabens, silicones, gluten, and phthalates.  

If you need more convincing, just take a look at the Amazon reviews. The mask has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews, plus close to 5,000 five-star ratings — and if you’re a numbers person, you’ll know that’s pretty impressive. If you’re more of a words person, shoppers have left praises like, “This is probably the only mask that I have ever used that has given me results immediately or the next morning.” Another wrote that the mask, “visibly reduces the size of your pores immediately and leaves your skin feeling smooth,” while one shopper crowned it, “hands-down the best mask I’ve ever used!!!” I can attest to all of that. 

During the Prime Early Access sale, you can shop the full-size jar of this clay mask, as well as the travel-friendly version, for 30 percent off. I’m stocking up, and so should you. Check it out below.

Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Face Mask Travel Size

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
