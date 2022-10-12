The Face-Sculpting Device Used by Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid Is on Sale for the Next 24 Hours

Personally speaking, the initial allure of microcurrent devices was their novelty, being a face-zapping tool that gives you better skin. But in the years since their debut, they’ve amassed fanbases among estheticians, A-listers, and shoppers alike. The NuFace is the singular defining product of the genre, and is reportedly used by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid.

The main drawback of the tool is its very expensive price tag — the Mini Starter Kit is $209 and the regular-sized NuFace Trinity Starter Kit is $339. The good news is that the brand occasionally discounts its devices, like right now — most of its products are 25 percent off for the remainder of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Here’s why you should be interested in the NuFace: It’s an anti-aging, supercharged tool that tightens skin, stimulates muscles, increases collagen production, and lessens wrinkles. The Starter Kit includes a Gel Primer which acts as a conductor for the microcurrent the device emits. This electric current from the NuFace is similar to the natural one found in your body, which targets the muscles beyond just the superficial epidermis layer to tone and lift skin, improving contours.

Amazon

Shop now: $157 (Originally $209); amazon.com

Although Kate Hudson and Jennifer Aniston are pretty convincing examples, the average person can also expect great results, according to over 1,700 five-star ratings. One shopper said that they were initially upset by the lack of results and were considering returning their NuFace. But after continued use, “I started getting compliments on how young I look and [my] nice, high cheekbones,” they wrote. “I decided to keep using it daily whenever I can. My jowls have almost disappeared, my eyes have opened up, and yes, my cheekbones do look higher.” Another shopper bought this for their 56-year-old mother “who recently lost 100 pounds and was complaining about the excess skin on her face sagging… Overall, my mother is ecstatic and happy with this product because she can feel the results firming her skin and I can see them.”

The Mini and the Trinity devices are pretty similar, except for their size, and shoppers say that you may as well save yourself the extra money ($130) because they both get the job done. Some even prefer the Mini, saying, “I’m on the smaller side with a long, narrow face, so the regular NuFace’s balls felt almost too large to get in smaller places like under my eyebrows and above my lips. The Mini glides along my face and is easier to use for me,” one wrote.

Whichever size NuFace device and starter kit you choose, shop it ASAP since Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends in less than 24 hours.

Shop More Last-Minute Prime Early Access Sale Beauty Deals: