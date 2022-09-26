Amazon Discounted So Many Leggings Ahead of Its Early Access Sale — Shop Them Starting at $10

For the first time ever, Amazon is ushering in a second savings event, featuring even more deals than you can imagine. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11 and 12, 2022, and the savings compete with Prime Day — the World Cup-equivalent of online shopping.

If you need to update your leggings wardrobe, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has deals for every budget and aesthetic. From exercising, tackling weekend errands, lounging around the house, working from home, and everything in between, leggings really are a versatile wardrobe staple.

To spare you from scrolling through pages and pages on Amazon, InStyle combed through all the deals and put together the below list of must-have leggings, factoring in the waistband, material, thickness, breathability, and price.

Shop 11 Leggings Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

For Netflix-binging, deep cleaning, and lounging, look no further than the Ododos High-Waisted Yoga Capris With Pockets. With over 43 color options to choose from, these leggings are made of polyester and spandex for a super breathable, lightweight, and non-constricting fit. You can pair them with trendy sneakers while running errands, and even forgo a purse thanks to double pockets at the hips.

Shop now: $23; (Originally $46); amazon.com



Exercise enthusiasts will want to find leggings that have a thicker waistband for ample support in their workouts; the Neleus Yoga Running Capri Leggings are the answer to all your fit and performance problems. Available in two-, three-, and single-pack bundles, they are made with 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex. The high-waisted design decreases chafing and is comfortable for all types of fitness endeavors, from running to weight-lifting to HIIT. Plus, a side pocket on the hip is roomy enough to hold all your essentials.

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $84); amazon.com

Mceda is reinventing the wheel with leggings that are just as flattering as a denim jean, but as comfortable as pajamas. This particular pair has a smoothing tummy-control waistband and faux leather details that look great with heels and an oversized blazer. They can easily go from the office to the yoga studio and come in plus-size options, too.

Amazon

Shop now: $28–$34; amazon.com



You can only scoop up these deals if you’re a Prime member, but don’t freak out — sign-up is easy and free. So even if you haven’t jumped on the bandwagon, it’s not too late to shop the sale prices today.

