I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Last-Minute Prime Early Access Deals I’m Adding to My Cart

I have some good and bad news. The bad? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends tonight. The good? There are still so many good deals to take advantage of before the sales event is officially over, and I’m shopping the deals until the very last second. While I’ve already done my first round of shopping — AKA, stocked up on my favorite must-buys — I’m ready for round two, which usually consists of a little splurging.

Below are the five last-minute deals I’m adding to my cart before the Prime event ends, including a leather shacket that I think the Hadid sisters would approve of, and a $6 lip mask alternative:

The Drop Vegan Leather Long Shirt Jacket

I don’t know if there’s anything trendier this season than a faux leather shacket. Ever since I realized that a shacket is one of the easiest ways to stay warm without overheating (a constant struggle of mine) and also makes it look like you put together an outfit without trying, I’ve been determined to expand my collection. I love this style from The Drop, which has two large patch pockets and dropped shoulders. Plus, the style is approved by the Hadid sisters, who have been wearing oversized leather jackets and trenches non-stop this fall.

Speaking of which, the brand’s faux leather trench coat is also on sale for over half the original price — a total steal! — if you’re looking for a stylish coat; I may just add both to my cart.

Butter London Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment

I’ve gotten pretty lazy with my nails as of late, so I’ve been relying on nail tints and concealers that double as treatments so it looks like I have a manicure while also giving my nails some TLC. One of my recent favorites is Butter London’s Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment, which has a sheer “jelly” look. It comes in four translucent shades — red, purple, orange, and green — and works to repair damage and nourish dry and brittle nails. The polish lasts for over two weeks, and someone actually thought I had a gel manicure when I was wearing it. I’m definitely grabbing another bottle while it’s on sale for $13.

Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm

I know lip masks are all the rage right now, but this balm is so moisturizing that I actually thought it was a lip mask at first. I first discovered it when it was used during a recent facial at the Mario Badescu spa in NYC, and I could not get over how plump my lips looked after the fact. Made with cocoa butter, coconut oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E, the balm goes on thick (so you don’t have to worry about constantly reapplying) and leaves lips super soft and hydrated.

One shopper said she bought a three-pack immediately after their makeup artist friend introduced her to it. “This lip balm does the trick without any heavy, greasy feeling,” they wrote. “I gave some to my mother who is in her 80s and she's sold on it too. Skip the Chapstick, skip the Carmex, skip the Burt’s Bees — this is the lip balm you've been searching for.”

For just $6 right now, this inexpensive lip mask alternative is a must-add to your cart.

Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy

I usually like to splurge on one beauty product during Prime sales, and this time it’s going to be Colorscience’s fancy three-in-one eye treatment and concealer wand. All thanks to the brand’s patented Total Eye Complex, which includes ingredients like hyaluronic acid, plant extracts, peptides, and vitamins, the product corrects and brightens dark circles, protects the under-eye area from sun damage with SPF 35, and improves the appearance of puffiness and fine lines. I especially love that it has an easy-to-use, cooling applicator and that it comes in four shades from fair to deep.

“The formulation is light, feels luxurious, and seems to be absorbed instantly, leaving a shimmery glow around my eyes,” one customer raved. “Instantly, I feel and look alert, awake, AND younger.”

Dream Pairs Chunky High Heel Booties

When it comes to affordable, high-quality, and stylish shoes, Dream Pairs is one of the best in the game, according to fashion editors and Amazon shoppers alike. Now, some of the brand’s best-rated fall shoes are even more affordable than usual, so I’ll be adding this pair of cute ankle boots to my cart. The chunky, heeled booties come in 15 colors and several styles, including suede, both patent and pu leather, and a croc-embossed version that I’m adding to my cart. More than 3,200 customers have left the shoes a five-star rating, raving that they’re an “excellent bargain,” “very well made,” and “unexpectedly comfortable.”

“Walked almost a mile in them to a live music venue, then danced the rest of the evening in them,” one person wrote. “Nice pointy toe and a solid heel for a gorgeous silhouette. And they’re affordable! Get them in your regular size. You won’t regret it.”

