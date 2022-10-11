The Lash Serum Shoppers Say Works So Well, It’s “Almost Unbelievable” Is on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours

For some, it even grew back burnt, stumpy eyelashes in mere weeks.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on October 11, 2022 @ 08:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo:

Getty Images

Like other skincare and haircare products, you have to use a lash serum regularly to achieve the best and most long-lasting results. And if you’re one of the 25,000-plus, five-star devotees of Grande Cosmetics’ Lash Enhancing Serum, then you know the constant repurchasing can get expensive. With Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in full swing, you should seize the moment to restock (or at least try) the top-rated Lash Serum, which is 30 percent off for less than 48 more hours. 

Grande’s Lash Serum comes in six-week, three-month, and six-month supply bottles. The formula includes hyaluronic acid to hydrate lashes, making them less brittle and therefore, less susceptible to breakage. Its ingredient list also includes vitamin E, which promotes hair growth. According to the brand, the difference in length and thickness should be noticeable after four to six weeks, with the full effects in view after three months of regular use. 

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Amazon

Shop now: $48 (Originally $68); amazon.com

Like I said, there are 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon alone, so parsing through the most-glowing comments on GrandeLash is a burdensome project — but don’t worry, I combed through them so you don’t have to. One diligent reviewer shared their thoughts after the six-week and 12-week mark, writing, “I have visibly longer lashes after a full three-month course of GrandeLash. I saw my dentist yesterday after three months, and she was raving about how great my lashes look… The only minor downside is that some lashes are so long that they are starting to… curve downward at the tips.” But hey, lashes that are too long is not a problem I’ve ever heard of before. 

Another reviewer wrote that in a previous, horrifying experience, they accidentally burned off their eyelashes. They wrote that their eyelashes “were tiny stumps and I was so self-conscious. I started using this, and literally, my eyelashes grew back within a couple of weeks. I’ve been using it now for four weeks and my eyelashes are longer than they have ever been before. It’s almost unbelievable.” 

There’s only 48 hours to take advantage of this 30 percent off deal on Grande Cosmetics products, so in addition to the Lash Serum, I recommend checking out its Brooke Shields-approved brow serum and conditioning mascara.

 Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Enhancing Serum

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $51 (Originally $70); amazon.com 

Grande Cosmetics Conditioning GrandeMascara 

Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara
Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $25); amazon.com

