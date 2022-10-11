I’m Buying This Now-$8 Wardrobe Basic in Bulk During Amazon’s Early Access Sale

I literally wear it all the time.

Published on October 11, 2022 @ 04:30PM

The Tank Im Buying in Bulk
The term “basic” gets a bad rap, but sometimes, it’s all I want to be — like this past weekend, when my friend and I went to an apple orchard to do all the #basicgirlfall things — and wear. Because trendy pieces can only go so far, literally.

Don’t get me wrong: I love all my of-the-moment finds. I’m currently fully obsessed with cowboy boots and firmly believe they will stick around for a while. But when I take a deep dive into my wardrobe, I realize that the pieces I reach for most often are those that are the most uncomplicated. I’m talking white tees, classic blue jeans, black turtleneck sweaters, and my all-time favorite Felina tank tops — they’re the perfect layering essentials, and are currently $8 apiece during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Needless to say, I’m stocking up. 

Before you nix the idea of buying tank tops in the fall, hear me out: These ultra-comfy basics are not just for the summer months. I own three Felina tank tops — in black, white, and gray — and have worn them year-round. In fact, I’ve probably gotten more use out of them than any of my other shirts, and that’s because they wear well on their own, with jackets, or under sweaters (aka, they’re ideal for layering).

Felina Stretch Layering Tank Top

Amazon

Shop now: $25 with coupon (Originally $36); amazon.com

I searched for the perfect tank tops for a long time — ones that provided a flattering fit without compromising on comfort or style, and can confidently say that this Felina style is as close to perfect as tank tops get. Their long, form-fitting design wears incredibly well; they’re not too compressive, but look sleek and flattering on their own. Plus, the eco-friendly modal-blend is about as soft as any material gets, not to mention moisture-wicking, too. Plus, it earns bonus points for the versatile scoop neck, which looks great with all types of accessories. 

I’m not the only one who loves these Felina tops. Amazon shoppers agree that they’re “perfect for layering,” “they wash nicely and don’t shrink,” and my personal favorite, that “they’re the best tank tops.” Amen to that.

A three-pack of the tank tops usually costs $36, which isn’t bad for the quality you’re getting, but during the Prime Early Access Sale, you can snag the trio for $25 with an onsite coupon. That means each tank is going for about $8 a pop. You see why I’m stocking up? Trust me when I say, you’ll be getting lots of wear out of these. Shop the three-pack for $25 during the Prime Early Access Sale.

