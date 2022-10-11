I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Things I Always Buy During Its Prime Sales

Amazon’s first-ever Early Access Sale is here; to catch you up to speed, it’s basically like Prime Day in October, and there are so many great deals to take advantage of. Speaking as a shopping editor who is always on top of Amazon sales, the Prime Early Access Sale actually has some really good deals on premium beauty products from brands like OPI, Lorac, and Mario Badescu, as well as customer-loved fashion — from the cozy Oprah-loved Orolay coat to perfect-for-fall dresses. Keep in mind that you need to have a Prime membership to access some of these exclusive deals; you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial, here.

I’m personally stocking up on all my favorites, including this pack of stretchy and flattering undies that are only $11 right now, and the vitamin E oil I slather myself in. Here are the five things I’m shopping during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale 2022:

Amazon Essentials Cotton High Leg Underwear

When it comes to the best basic cotton undies, this pack of Amazon Essentials briefs takes the cake for me (pun intended). Made from 95 percent cotton, the high cut undies are breathable, comfortable, and best of all — flattering. While I usually opt for high-waisted underwear, these have a decent rise that doesn't roll (they sit a tad higher than mid-rise) and they're super stretchy, so you can adjust the fit as needed. You can get a pack of six in various colors and prints, from classic neutrals to pastels to floral prints.

I'm not the only one who loves them — a whopping 30,000 other Amazon shoppers have left them a five-star rating, too. As one customer put it: "Finally: Simple black underwear that is comfortable, breathable, and makes you look sexy!" Agreed.

Shop now: $11 (Originally $16); amazon.com

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

I always purchase a haircare product during Amazon sales, and this year Klorane’s dry shampoo is going in my cart without a second thought. If you’ve been looking for a gentle formula that smells nice and doesn’t leave your hair feeling stiff and dry, Klorane’s oat milk dry shampoo is going to be your new best friend. Not only does it have Miranda Kerr’s stamp of approval, but it also has more than 4,300 five-star ratings on Amazon to boot. Plus, I’ve heard nothing but good things about it from my coworkers for years. Now that I’ve finally tried it, I get the hype; the dry shampoo leaves my hair soft and fresh-looking without feeling icky. It’s also formulated with rice starch, which can promote hair growth — talk about a win-win.

Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt

I will talk about this sweatshirt to just about anyone who will listen. I own it in multiple colors at this point, but I just can’t get enough, so I’m buying it yet again while it’s on sale. The Hanes sweatshirt is without a doubt my favorite basic item in my closet because it’s so comfy, flattering, and affordable — what more could you ask for? The sweatshirt has a lightweight fleece lining that’s super cozy, while the exterior is soft but sturdy. It’s my go-to sweatshirt during the fall and winter, and since it comes in so many stylish colors, it’s so easy to just throw on over leggings for a cute ‘fit that requires no effort.

Shop now: $11 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Speaking of leggings, these fleece-lined pants from Ewedoos are the only ones you’ll need for the rest of the season. Seriously, add two to your cart — they’re that good. The Ewedoos leggings have a warm fleece lining that keeps me cozy even in below-30-degree weather. I basically replace all my pants for these leggings during the winter; they are thick, durable, and have two deep side pockets for my phone and keys. They’re high-waisted and have a wide, slightly compressive waistband that’s figure-flattering without being uncomfortable.

Shop now: $27 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com



Pura D’or Organic Vitamin E Oil

Last but certainly not least on my list of must-add-to-cart deals is Pura D’or’s gorgeous vitamin E oil. I’ve been using it for just about 6 months now, and I’m buying myself two backup bottles while it’s on sale for just $11. This is one of my favorite oils to use after I shower because it’s not greasy, and it soaks in beautifully while leaving my skin super soft. The versatile oil can be used for practically anything, from a general body moisturizer to a face oil to a stretch mark treatment. It has more than 5,300 five-star ratings from shoppers who are equally enamored with it, with some raving that it “does wonders” for scars, stretch marks, and eye wrinkles.

Shop now: $11 (Originally $17); amazon.com