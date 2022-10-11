I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Things I Always Buy During Its Prime Sales

Including my favorite fleece-lined leggings for fall and a nourishing $11 vitamin E oil.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan is a senior commerce writer and strategist at InStyle, with five years of experience covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle, and celebrity news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 @ 07:30AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Things I Always Buy Amazon Sales
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Amazon’s first-ever Early Access Sale is here; to catch you up to speed, it’s basically like Prime Day in October, and there are so many great deals to take advantage of. Speaking as a shopping editor who is always on top of Amazon sales, the Prime Early Access Sale actually has some really good deals on premium beauty products from brands like OPI, Lorac, and Mario Badescu, as well as customer-loved fashion — from the cozy Oprah-loved Orolay coat to perfect-for-fall dresses. Keep in mind that you need to have a Prime membership to access some of these exclusive deals; you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial, here.

I’m personally stocking up on all my favorites, including this pack of stretchy and flattering undies that are only $11 right now, and the vitamin E oil I slather myself in. Here are the five things I’m shopping during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale 2022:

Amazon Essentials Cotton High Leg Underwear

amazon essentials underwear

When it comes to the best basic cotton undies, this pack of Amazon Essentials briefs takes the cake for me (pun intended). Made from 95 percent cotton, the high cut undies are breathable, comfortable, and best of all — flattering. While I usually opt for high-waisted underwear, these have a decent rise that doesn't roll (they sit a tad higher than mid-rise) and they're super stretchy, so you can adjust the fit as needed. You can get a pack of six in various colors and prints, from classic neutrals to pastels to floral prints.

I'm not the only one who loves them — a whopping 30,000 other Amazon shoppers have left them a five-star rating, too. As one customer put it: "Finally: Simple black underwear that is comfortable, breathable, and makes you look sexy!" Agreed. 

Shop now: $11 (Originally $16); amazon.com

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Amazon

I always purchase a haircare product during Amazon sales, and this year Klorane’s dry shampoo is going in my cart without a second thought. If you’ve been looking for a gentle formula that smells nice and doesn’t leave your hair feeling stiff and dry, Klorane’s oat milk dry shampoo is going to be your new best friend. Not only does it have Miranda Kerr’s stamp of approval, but it also has more than 4,300 five-star ratings on Amazon to boot. Plus, I’ve heard nothing but good things about it from my coworkers for years. Now that I’ve finally tried it, I get the hype; the dry shampoo leaves my hair soft and fresh-looking without feeling icky. It’s also formulated with rice starch, which can promote hair growth — talk about a win-win.

Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt

Hanes Sweatshirt Deal

Amazon

I will talk about this sweatshirt to just about anyone who will listen. I own it in multiple colors at this point, but I just can’t get enough, so I’m buying it yet again while it’s on sale. The Hanes sweatshirt is without a doubt my favorite basic item in my closet because it’s so comfy, flattering, and affordable — what more could you ask for? The sweatshirt has a lightweight fleece lining that’s super cozy, while the exterior is soft but sturdy. It’s my go-to sweatshirt during the fall and winter, and since it comes in so many stylish colors, it’s so easy to just throw on over leggings for a cute ‘fit that requires no effort.

Shop now: $11 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Amazon Fleece-Lined Leggings Review

Amazon

Speaking of leggings, these fleece-lined pants from Ewedoos are the only ones you’ll need for the rest of the season. Seriously, add two to your cart — they’re that good. The Ewedoos leggings have a warm fleece lining that keeps me cozy even in below-30-degree weather. I basically replace all my pants for these leggings during the winter; they are thick, durable, and have two deep side pockets for my phone and keys. They’re high-waisted and have a wide, slightly compressive waistband that’s figure-flattering without being uncomfortable. 

Shop now: $27 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

Pura D’or Organic Vitamin E Oil

PURA D'OR Organic Vitamin E Oil

Amazon

Last but certainly not least on my list of must-add-to-cart deals is Pura D’or’s gorgeous vitamin E oil. I’ve been using it for just about 6 months now, and I’m buying myself two backup bottles while it’s on sale for just $11. This is one of my favorite oils to use after I shower because it’s not greasy, and it soaks in beautifully while leaving my skin super soft. The versatile oil can be used for practically anything, from a general body moisturizer to a face oil to a stretch mark treatment. It has more than 5,300 five-star ratings from shoppers who are equally enamored with it, with some raving that it “does wonders” for scars, stretch marks, and eye wrinkles.

Shop now: $11 (Originally $17); amazon.com

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
PEAS Early Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
PEAS day 1 Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $70 in the Prime Early Access Sale
Early Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Epic Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 59% Off
Amazon Shopping Editor Clothing Haul Review
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Loving From My Winter Clothing Haul
Amazon Weekend Deals
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Amazon Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early October Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Editor Fashion Picks
7 Amazon Fashion Deals I’m Convinced Everyone Should Buy for Up to 73% Off in Today’s Big Sale
Amazon Gray Sweatpants Deal
Even Sarah Jessica Parker Would Approve of My Favorite Amazon Sweatpants That Are $14 Right Now
Roundup of Sweater Deals
Just in Time for Fall, Amazon Halved Prices on Some of Its Most Popular Sweaters
Roundup of Early Sweater Deals
12 Cozy Sweater Deals We’re Shopping Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Biotin Shampoo Deal
Shoppers Losing “Gobs” of Hair Turn to This Thickening Shampoo, and Now It’s on Sale
Early PD: Fashion Editor Deals
I’m a Picky Shopper, but Even I Can’t Resist These Fashion Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale
Roundup of Legging Deals
The “Perfect Leggings” With Nearly 11,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Marked Down to $8 Right Now
Early Prime Day Beauty Deals
I’m a Picky Beauty Editor, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Roundup of Early Coat/Jacket
So Many Fall-Ready Coats and Jackets Are Discounted Right Now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
EARLY PD: Retinol product deal one-off
One of Amazon’s Best-Reviewed Retinol Serums That Gives Shoppers “Almost Perfect” Skin Is Just $12 Right Now