8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is technically only 48 hours long, but as someone who shops for a living, I can tell you that it is really much longer than that. Once the event is announced, hundreds of products are discounted ahead of the main event. There are a ton of great anti-aging skincare items already discounted, and I’ve found the eight most-worth your time and money.

Your options include Fleur and Bee’s Eye Cream, which was one of the top-selling products among InStyle shoppers over summer’s Prime Day, another eye cream from a brand reportedly used by Kate Middleton, and a nearly half-price retinol cream with over 2,000 five-star ratings.

With the holidays in sight, fall is the season of shopping, and now is a great time to get a head start. Many of these products are already at Black Friday-level prices, and some are the cheapest they’ve ever been. After hours spent on Amazon, these are the eight pre-Prime Early Access Sale anti-aging skincare deals I recommend you check out.

Shop 8 Early Anti-Aging Skincare Deals:

Fleur and Bee Eyes Eyes Baby Anti-Aging Eye Cream

Shop now: $17 with code EARLY35OFFER (Originally $26); amazon.com

This was one of the best-selling products among InStyle readers during Amazon Prime Day, and with good reason. The caffeine, vitamin B, and squalane-rich formula instantly reduces puffiness, while improving the look of wrinkles and dark circles over time. Five-star reviewers praise it for being non-irritating and making “eyes look brighter,” in addition to being better than creams “double or triple the price.”

Eight Saints Soulmate Lotion Brightening Treatment

Shop now: $54 (Originally $68); amazon.com

Eight Saints is a top-rated skincare brand you may miss if your job isn’t to literally online-shop, but lucky for you, that is my job. Its editor- and shopper-approved products will be on sale on October 11 and 12, but according to my intel, the Soulmate Lotion Brightening Treatment is already cheaper than it probably will be.

Glycolic acid, vitamin B, hyaluronic acid, and willow bark pack this formula with anti-aging benefits that include faster cell turnover, increased hydration, and revitalized, glowing skin. One five-star reviewer said their skin “feels smoother and looks brighter after using this for about a week.” Another shopper wrote that Soulmate Lotion also “excels as a primer under makeup. I’ve worn it several times and it's good for the whole day.”

RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com

RoC is a Sarah Jessica Parker-approved brand that got the actress to move away from her go-to products of 20 years thanks to its innovative formulas. The Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Cream is a real multitasker, as the name implies. It’s a face, chest, and neck cream that targets five signs of aging at the same time. It uses RoC’s Hexyl-R Complex to target dark spots and discoloration, crepiness and elasticity, radiance, hydration, and fine lines and wrinkles.

It’s an effective product that has the sign-off from over 3,500 five-star ratings, many of which express amazement at its ability to combat wrinkles. One 64-year-old shopper wrote, “after using [RoC Multi Correxion Cream] morning and night for only 12 days, I'm quite stunned at the difference I see in the mirror. Forehead, eyes, mouth, neck, and chest all look smoother and remarkably less wrinkled.”

Biotulin EyeMatrix Lifting Concentrate Creme

Shop now: $41(Originally $55); amazon.com

Biotulin is an anti-aging skincare brand that was reportedly used by Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama. They supposedly used the Supreme Skin Gel, but the EyeMatrix Lifting Concentrate is the brand’s second best-selling product, and it’s currently 25 percent off — its steepest discount ever, according to the brand.

The eye cream uses Biotulin’s signature ingredient Spilanthol, which targets hyperpigmentation and reduces the depth of lines and wrinkles. It’s aided by hemp oil, which provides intensive hydration and combats dark circles and eye bags.

