All the Celeb-Loved Dr. Martens That Are Still on Sale for Up to 61% Off in October Prime Day

Certain celebrities wear Doc Martens all year long, but come fall, like clockwork, the indestructible shoes sweep over famous feet like a chic seasonal tidal wave. All signs point to: That time is now.

Just this week, Elizabeth Olsen was seen wearing a weather-befitting shearling-lined pair, and lookalikes happen to be marked down for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Her exact Leonore Sherpa Boots are not listed on the site, but two near-identical pairs — the 2976 Quad FL Boot and Chelsea Boot — are up to 30 percent off right now, for as low as $111. Nothing like major savings to warm the soul (sole).

A ton of other Dr. Martens styles (usually around the $200 mark) previously worn by celebrities can also be found in the vast markdowns. Priyanka Chopra, Ashley Benson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Addison Rae have been living in the Jadon II Boots, which are down to $188; Keira Knightly was just seen in the 2976 Service Boots, which are now $170; and Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Natalie Portman’s latest 1460 8-Eye Boots have been reduced to $134.

But the discounts don’t end there. Dr. Marten’s shoe deals span far and wide across Amazon’s monumental sale. The Flora Leather Chelsea Boots are over half off (and less than $55 with a coupon), while these comfy sneaker boots are just $69. You can save up to $50 on the Molly Fashion Boot or take 28 percent off the Devon Flower.

Dr. Martens are in the famous-person footwear canon — everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Dakota Johnson to Diane Kruger owns a pair — so whichever version you opt for, you can be confident it passes the rigorous celebrity style check. It’s a miracle to find them for this cheap, and right at the onset of Docs season, at that!

Shop celebrity-approved Dr. Martens on sale at Amazon, below.



2976 Quad FL Boot

Courtesy

Shop now: $158 (Originally $210); amazon.com



Chelsea Boot

Shop now: $112 (Originally $160); amazon.com



Jadon II 8-Eye Platform Boot

Shop now: $188 (Originally $200); amazon.com



2976 Service Boot

Shop now: $170 (Originally $180); amazon.com



1460 Nappa Combat Boot

Shop now: $134 (Originally $170); amazon.com



Flora Leather Chelsea Boot

Shop now: $54 with coupon (Originally $140); amazon.com



Lace Boot

Shop now: $69 (Originally $90); amazon.com



Molly Fashion Boot

Shop now: $150 (Originally $200); amazon.com



Devon Flower Boot

Amazon

Shop now: $143 (Originally $200); amazon.com

