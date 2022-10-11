This Discounted Hair Removal Device Is So Effective, Shoppers Only Use It “Once Every Few Weeks”

There’s one day left to grab the epilator kit for 25 percent off.

Published on October 11, 2022

Hair removal becomes a talking point every spring and summer when layers come off and our limbs see the sun for the first time in months. But I only get serious about a hair removal routine during the winter because I’m spending way more time at home, and especially when using an epilator or at-home laser device, I’m not concerned about the hair potentially growing back patchy and being visible. 

If my reasoning hasn’t convinced you yet, here’s another reason to invest in a hair removal device now: Braun’s Silk-épil 5 Kit is 25 percent off until Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends on October 12. 

Epilators feature a rotating cylinder covered in small tweezers that pluck out hairs at their roots upon moving it across any given surface area. It’s not a permanent (or prohibitively expensive) solution like laser hair removal, but is longer-lasting,penetrating deeper than a razor’s surface-level capabilities. 

Braun Epilator, Hair Removal for Women, SE5-895

Amazon

Shop now: $75 (Originally $100); amazon.com 

The Silk-épil 5 is already a multitasking tool thanks to interchangeable heads that transform the device into a razor and trimmer, but this kit also comes with three brush heads and a sponge applicator. One brush serves as an all-over body exfoliator to slough off dead skin cells and prevent ingrown hairs, while another is for facial exfoliating, and the last is for facial cleansing; the sponge applies skincare or makeup, streak-free. 

Other highlights include Braun’s Sensosmart technology, which prevents you from pushing too hard on your skin, a cordless design, and a 100 percent waterproof body, so you can use it in the shower or tub. It’s no wonder why the kit has hundreds of five-star ratings.

The only downside is that the process is painful, but per reviewers, it gets better with time, and “the results cannot be beaten.” Another shopper said that it’s absolutely worth the fleeting pain and price: “It’s so convenient to only worry about shaving once every few weeks instead of daily. Your hair gets thinner and there’s no stubble.” 

Braun’s Silk-épil 5 Kit is 25 percent off, but only for roughly 24 more hours. Head to Amazon to get your hands on this semi-permanent hair removal fix with bonus brushes and a sponge. 

