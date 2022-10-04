Fashion 12 Cozy Sweater Deals We’re Shopping Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Cheers to a cozier fall. By Natasha Marsh Natasha Marsh Natasha has been in the beauty and fashion industry for over 10 years, starting off first as a buyer and stylist, then moving on to journalism. Her previous roles held makes her a well-rounded voice in the industry. She is constantly testing new products and treatments, speaking to top experts and specialists, and being a voice for minorities and BIPOC brands. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 4, 2022 @ 10:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle After long days in the sunshine, colder temperatures have a tendency to sneak up on us. One moment you’re frolicking in Central Park and then the next it’s covered in snow. To avoid the freak out of the changing seasons, it’s high time to get a new assortment of cozy sweaters. Fortunately, thanks to Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, finding a new sweater is easy and affordable. With a wide range of styles, pricing, and shipping options, Amazon is the place to be for fall sweater finds. Below, we are listing out our favorite oversized pullovers, chunky-knit sweaters, and chic cardigans to make weeding through the wide selection of options more seamless. Finding a really good sweater is the key to the art of layering in colder temperatures. Some of them even have thousands of reviews. Just remember, in order to get the deal you have to be a Prime member. But don’t fret, doing so is easy — simply go through their straightforward sign up page and start to capitalize on all the sweater discounts you desire. Really, we won’t judge you if you purchase all 12 sweaters below that rise to the occasion. Shop 12 Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Sweater Deals: Imily Bela Kimono Batwing Cable Knitted Slouchy Oversized Wrap Cardigan Sweater, $44 (Originally $60) Merokeety Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater Open Front Cardigan, $42 (Originally $50) Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, $43 (Originally $60) BTFBM Casual V-Neck Long-Sleeve Sweater, $41 (Originally $54) Logene Oversized Batwing Long-Sleeve Crewneck Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater Tops, $42 (Originally $48) Daily Ritual Boxy Crewneck Sweater, $27 (Originally $29) The Drop Side-Button Cropped Turtleneck Sweater, $32 (Originally $37) Lillusory Turtleneck Oversized Sweater, $39 (Originally $60) Tie Dye Oversized Knit Pullover Sweater Crewneck, $20 The Drop Jaclyn Cutout Back Mock-Neck Sweater, $45 Chyrii Cutout Long Sleeve Knitted Ribbed Pullover, $26 Zesica Long Sleeve Crew Neck Striped Color Block Comfy Pullover Sweater, $45 (Originally $58) For in-office work days or moments you need to look polished, look no further than the The Drop Side-Button Cropped Turtleneck Sweater. With five colors to choose from, the sweater is made of cozy rayon and polyester with a boxy silhouette that is comfy for long-lasting wear. One shopper praised the fit of the sweater saying, “beautiful sweater. I love the turtleneck and boxy fit. Extremely well made and figure flattering!” Another one complimented the fit, adding that it “fits me so well and it keeps my neck nice and warm.” Highlight the side button details with jeans and heels for one go-to chic dressed up look. The Drop @lucyswhims Side Button Cropped Turtleneck Sweater. Amazon Shop now: $32 (Originally $37); amazon.com For date nights and time out with friends, you can’t do better than the BTFBM Casual V Neck Long Sleeve Sweater, with the wrap-around, V-neck details that scream ‘take me out.’ With over 25 color options, it’s especially great if you prefer all-over solid colors than stripes or patterns. It has drop shoulders which will flatter all body types and garner a feminine style. Dress it up with sleek pants and ankle boots. BTFBM V-Neck Long Sleeve Cross Wrap Front Off Shoulder Asymmetric Hem Sweater. Amazon Shop now: $41 (Originally $54); amazon.com With 33 color options, Merokeety Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater Open Front Cardigan will liven up even the dreariest and bitterly cold winter days. The classic chunky cardigan is a great layering option during the colder months. This one comes in nearly 40 different colors and has over 19,000 ratings to back it up. Courtesy of Amazon Shop now: $42 (Originally $50); amazon.com Basic often gets a bad rap, but sometimes a straightforward option, like this clean-cut Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, is exactly what your closet needs. Plus, when the temperature starts to drop below freezing, this one will look great under a shacket, puffer vest, or boxy wool coat. Made from lustrous cotton and polyester, and ribbing at collar, cufs, and hems, it's a great autumn and winter staple to fall back on. Amazon shoppers love the fit, with one writing "you must have one of these in your wardrobe! Fits beautifully. Very soft." While another said it's a nice sweater to transition into colder weather: "The sweater fits me exactly as pictured on the model. It skims the body, but is not body hugging." Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater. Amazon Shop now: $43 (Originally $60); amazon.com