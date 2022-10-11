I’m a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 13 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Including a nurse-recommended hand cream and a serum that fixes “crepey skin.”

Published on October 11, 2022 @ 06:00AM

Roundup of Anti-Aging Skincare Deals
In an incredible turn of events, Amazon is following up this summer’s Prime Day with another incredible opportunity to save. The Prime Early Access Sale runs through October 12, and according to the mega-retailer, you can expect some of its steepest discounts ever. There is a lot to shop for this time of the year: fall and winter clothes for yourself, holiday gifts for friends and family, seasonal items, and as always, skincare products.

It may not be surprising to you that there are so many deals, the pages are difficult to parse through. From all of that noise, I have weeded out 15 can’t-miss anti-aging skincare deals that are worth buying. 

Among the crop are a handful of celebrity-approved picks: the Image Skincare eye cream used by Sarah Paulson, J.Lo’s skincare Starter Kit, and Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon’s go-to Vitamin C Rose Oil

I’ve also included a number of shopper-favorites like Tula’s Eye Balm and Paula’s Choice Retinol, in addition to some of my top under-the-radar picks. Below, you’ll find my full list of anti-aging skincare products worth shopping.

Shop 15 Anti-Aging Skincare Prime Early Access Sale Deals: 

Eve Lom Rescue Toner

EVE LOM | Rescue Toner

Amazon

Shop now: $35 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Eve Lom is a prestige brand, so I was shocked to see that this is discounted by a whopping 50 percent. Toner, which should be the second step in your skincare routine (following face wash), preps your skin for other products, while providing chemical exfoliation to keep your complexion smooth. Eve Lom’s is formulated with Australian caviar lame (oh là là), bergamot water, and botanical extracts. Together, they soothe, hydrate, and clarify. 

Asterwood Naturals Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Asterwood Naturals Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $23); amazon.com

Microformulations like Asterwood’s Pure Hyaluronic Acid are great for people who know exactly what ingredients their skin agrees with. With cold, dry air on the horizon (or already here), it’ll become more difficult to keep your skin moisturized and its barrier healthy and strong. Hyaluronic acid is a great solution; the ingredient is a humectant, which means that beyond the initial blanket of hydration it gives your skin, the ingredient also retains the skin’s moisture. 

Asterwood’s Hyaluronic Acid is a straightforward product — it’s the super ingredient concentrated and distilled into a bottle. But the nearly 6,000 five-star reviews say this is anything but a basic product. One review wrote so glowingly, I couldn’t possibly try to paraphrase: “[Asterwood Hyaluronic Acid Serum] has reduced redness and evened my skin tone dramatically, fixed some really ugly crepey skin on one eyelid, made my face firmer and softer, balanced the moisture levels everywhere, tightened my enlarged pores in my T-zone, reduced the appearance of eye bags, eliminated some ‘chicken skin’ bumps in the tear troughs I’ve always had, softened some fine lines, and greatly reduced breakouts, while speeding healing.”

I Dew Care Power Plug Firming Bakuchoil Night Cream

I Dew Care Night Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $26 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Skin cycling has its perks, but if you pick a less-irritating retinol-alternative like bakuchiol, you can integrate a product like I Dew Care’s Power Plug Night Cream into your daily routine. 

The titular bakuchiol is joined by vegan collagen and a mineral complex that includes zinc, magnesium, and copper. Apply it at night and you’ll wake up feeling firmer, more supple and elastic, hydrated, and smoother skin — the benefits of some literal beauty sleep. 

One shopper who picked up a tub during a previous Amazon sale said that not only did it last six months, but “it's [also] thick but goes on silky… I can absolutely see a difference in my skin after using this… [It’s a] holy grail of nighttime moisturizers.”

Shop More Can't-Miss Prime Early Access Sale Deals: 

