I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $70 in the Prime Early Access Sale

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the massive amount of deals this Prime Early Access Sale, you’re not alone. There are hundreds of thousands of discounts on Amazon’s most popular items across all of the retailer’s departments, so it’s certainly a lot to navigate. Lucky for you, I spend hours each day scouring Amazon for the biggest savings, and I narrowed it down to the top 10 fashion and beauty deals worth shopping during the sale event.

My picks include fall fashion staples, skincare upgrades, and fan-favorite makeup products. I’m talking about discounts from The Drop, JW Pei, Sunday Riley, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and more — all for less than $70. Keep scrolling to read up on the Prime Early Access Sale deals I’m adding to my cart ASAP.

Shop Editor-Loved Deals Under $70:

When an eyeliner has more than 19,000 five-star ratings, you know it must be good. The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner has a fine tip for easy application, and it comes in eight colors to match any mood or look. Plus, a shopper confirmed it “does not smudge even after a long day.” I’ve been wanting to try this eyeliner for a while, and this sale is the perfect opportunity to get it for 30 percent off.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is another makeup product on my wishlist that is going for 30 percent off. The top-rated brow pencil has a longwear crayon on one side and a spoolie on the other, allowing you to brush your brows before defining them. It comes in nine shades, so you should be able to find one that matches your hair color. According to a reviewer, the eyebrow product “looks very natural and layers nicely, so you can make it as light or as dramatic as you need.”

For skincare, I’ve got my eye on the Sunday Riley Jewel Box Kit, which includes mini versions of the brand’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Serum, Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil, and Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment. The set is a great way to try out these customer-loved products before committing to full-size bottles. And if I end up purchasing the bigger products after, these mini ones will become a part of my travel-size skincare regimen — it’s a win-win.

I’m also going to grab the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, since chapped lips season is upon us. According to one shopper, the balm is "perfect for those with dry lips," since it's "very thick without being sticky and smells amazing." It's formulated with murumuru butter, which traps in moisture, and shea butter, which hydrates the skin and soothes irritation. Choose from five flavors, including berry and grapefruit.

I’ve been using and loving Living Proof Dry Shampoo for years, so I’m stocking up while it’s on sale. The silicone-, paraben-, and talcum-free formula quickly absorbs oils at the root, leaving my hair looking clean, shiny, and voluminous. Simply section off your hair, spray the dry shampoo onto your roots, let it sit for around 30 seconds, then massage it into your locks and give it a little zhuzh for an instant refresh.

Moving on to the fashion department, this ruffle-shoulder, crew-neck sweatshirt from The Drop is the elevated loungewear my cold-weather wardrobe needs. Available in eight colors and sizes XXS through 5X, the pullover is made from a blend of super-soft cotton and modal-spandex. I plan to wear it at home with leggings and fuzzy slippers, and keep it on to run errands with jeans and sneakers.

Another wardrobe staple from The Drop is this faux-leather blazer, which has been on my wishlist for months. The longline jacket features oversized lapels, a slit chest pocket, two fold-over side pockets, a singular button brochure, and a vent on the back. One shopper said they “love grabbing [the blazer] out of [their] closet knowing it’s going to class up or funk up whatever [they’re] wearing.”

Can you tell I’m a big fan of The Drop? This cotton and nylon trench coat looks like a designer piece, but it’s on sale for $70. I plan to wear this jacket with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to a flowy midi skirt and cropped sweater. Instead of letting outerwear ruin my outfits this fall and winter, I’m going to invest in jackets that will add to my looks — and I highly recommend you do the same.

I’m already a big fan of the New Balance 997H sneakers, so when I saw the 515 V3 sneakers on sale for $59, I knew I had to snatch them up. The gray and white color combo is the perfect neutral palette for fall, and they have the same comfortable cushioning I already know and love from the brand. A nurse who spends 14 hours a day on their feet gave the sneakers the ultimate stamp of approval: “This shoe is comfortable and supportive, [and] my back doesn’t hurt at the end of the day.”

Finally, it wouldn’t be one of my deal roundups without a trendy and affordable handbag. The JW Pei Eva shoulder bag is a versatile wardrobe addition, since it can be worn two different ways: Keep the strap on both ends to use it as a shoulder purse, or clip the strap onto one side to wear the bag as a wristlet. It’s made from croc-embossed vegan leather and comes in 14 colors and patterns.

