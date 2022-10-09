I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

One of the most useful shopping secrets I’ve learned over the years is that the best time to shop Amazon’s sale events is before they even begin. Rather than rushing through thousands of deals during the actual event to buy items before they sell out, you can take a deep breath and browse through the early deals at your own pace. Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, I rounded up the 10 fashion and beauty deals I’m adding to my cart.

In case you missed the announcement, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is a new event that’s happening on October 11 and 12. The sale will help you prepare for the holiday season, as it’s set to include hundreds of thousands of deals across all of the retailer’s categories. So long as you’re an Amazon Prime member (or signed up for a free 30-day trial), you can take advantage of the sitewide deals.

Below, read up on the discounted fashion and beauty items I’m snatching up before the Prime Early Access Sale starts on Tuesday.

Shop Editor-Loved Early Deals:

It doesn’t get much better than a customer-loved crewneck sweatshirt for $8. The Hanes EcoSmart pullover is made from a blend of cotton and polyester, and it comes in five heathered colors. One shopper called it the “softest, most comfy sweatshirt,” which immediately sold me on it. I plan to wear this crew neck with everything from leggings to jeans, all fall and winter long.

Shop now: $8 (Originally $18); amazon.com

I’m a huge fan of claw clips, and I recently lost my favorite gold one, so naturally, I’m using this sale as an excuse to get a few new clips for less. This pack of gold claw clips includes six styles, so I can wear a different one in my hair depending on my mood and my outfit. I have thin hair, and one shopper confirmed the clips “hold [their] fine hair securely.”

Shop now: $10 (Originally $26); amazon.com

When it comes to makeup looks, I like to stick to neutral tones. This Lorac 10-pan eyeshadow palette is right up my alley, and it’s on sale for $30 with an on-site coupon. It includes both shimmery and matte colors, and it comes with a mini primer to help make the shadow pop. According to a reviewer, the eyeshadows are “easy to apply, blendable [and] long-lasting.”

Shop now: $30 (Originally $42); amazon.com

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale roundup without a pair of discounted Levi’s jeans, and I’ve got my eye on this low-rise, baggy style that’s going for $48. They come in eight washes and sizes 24 through 32. I can see myself wearing these jeans two different ways: lean into the oversized look with a slouchy sweater and platform boots, or let the jeans speak for themselves with a simple long-sleeve tee tucked into the waistband and a pair of chunky sneakers.

Shop now: $48 (Originally $80); amazon.com

I struggle with super dry skin, so I’m all about finding hydrating skincare products. The Elemis Superfood Facial Oil “nourishes [the] skin and makes it soft without leaving it oily,” according to a reviewer. It’s made with organic pumpkin seed oil to brighten your complexion, black seed oil to reduce inflammation, and nettle extract to soothe and nourish your skin.

Shop now: $47 (Originally $59); amazon.com

Another Levi’s find, this faux-shearling-lined denim trucker jacket is perfect for transitional fall weather. It comes in seven colors and patterns and sizes XS through 4X. I’ve got my eye on the black version, since you can easily dress it up or down. I’ll wear it with straight-leg jeans, a simple tee, and Chelsea boots for a casual look, and dress it up with a midi skirt, a tight-fitting turtleneck, and leather riding boots.

Shop now: $65 (Originally $108); amazon.com

Speaking of boots, I’m loving these Dr. Martens leather Chelsea boots for the cold-weather months. They have the brand’s signature yellow stitching and pull tab on the back, along with a rubber platform and elastic on the sides that make them easy to take on and off on and off. As one shopper said, the classic boots “are so comfortable and go with practically everything,” making them a great wardrobe investment.

Shop now: $136 (Originally $180); amazon.com

I’m a huge fan of Staud handbags, since they’re more affordable than most designer purses and excellent quality. The Gia shoulder bag is on sale for $148, which is half-off the original price. It’s made from buttery leather with silver hardware, zippered interior pockets, and a magnetic closure. Even though it’s white, I plan to wear it all fall and winter long, since J.Lo taught us that fashion rules are overrated.

Shop now: $148 (Originally $295); amazon.com

I’ve also got my eye on this Fossil hobo bag that’s on sale for 41 percent off. Available in black and brown leather, the purse has both a top handle and a removable crossbody strap. A reviewer said it’s made from “soft leather, [has] plenty of room, and [is] absolutely gorgeous.” What more could you ask for?

Shop now: $149 (Originally $250); amazon.com

T3 hair tools are another staple of Amazon sales, and this two-in-one hair-drying tool is my latest find. The $161 interchangeable styling kit comes with two different heads: a 2.5-inch round brush and a 3-inch paddle brush. That means with this one purchase, you can achieve both voluminous waves and sleek, straight locks. One shopper confirmed it’s “worth every penny,” adding that they “have short hair, and it’s easy to style and add volume with this brush.”

Shop now: $161 (Originally $190); amazon.com

Before the Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, take advantage of these savings and treat yourself to something new.

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale: